WINCHESTER — The Winchester Planning Commission has endorsed a pair of conditional-use permits (CUPs) that would allow the former ZeroPak apple processing and storage facility at 536-580 N. Cameron St. to be converted into affordable apartments.
Former City Council member John Willingham, head of the ZeroPak Development LLC group that is proposing the project, has said the apartment complex would exclusively serve individuals and families who earn 50% to 60% of the area’s average median income, which Old Dominion University reports is $76,583 per household in the Winchester Metropolitan Statistical Area comprised of Winchester, Frederick County and Hampshire County, West Virginia.
Documents submitted to the Planning Commission earlier this month showed a total of 122 ZeroPak apartments — 61 one-bedroom, 54 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom units — along with two small retail spaces, a fitness room, two common spaces, three lounges, a mailroom and an interior parking garage in the 288,500-square-foot, 120-year-old building. Additionally, a WinTran bus stop is proposed for installation in the 500 block of North Cameron to provide public transportation for ZeroPak residents.
At Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, Willingham upped his request from 122 apartments to 132 but said it's possible that not all of them will be built. He said the higher number is being proposed as a contingency in case more dwellings can be designed to fit in the confined ZeroPak structure.
"Our unit count is likely to potentially come down, not up," Willingham said. "But once you approve a number, we're sort of stuck at that number and we'd have to come back before you [to request more apartments]."
Plans also show that a portion of the ZeroPak building, which closed in 1997 and was heavily damaged by fire in 2014, would be demolished and replaced with a surface parking lot. Another surface lot would be installed at the northern end of the six-story building, and a third would be in a lot across the street next to ABKA Stone at 567 N. Cameron St. In total, 196 garage and surface parking spaces would be available for what is expected to be as many as 250 apartment residents.
The land for the proposed parking lot across the street from ZeroPak currently includes a steel quonset hut that, over the years, has been leased to a variety of businesses including a boxing academy. Willingham told the commission the metal structure will either be used for recreational purposes or removed if more parking spaces or greenspace are required.
Commissioner John Tagnesi asked if there was concern about apartment residents having to cross North Cameron Street to reach the parking lot. David Frank of Pennoni Associates in Winchester, the engineering firm working with ZeroPak Development LLC, said crosswalks would be installed and the 25-mph street's relatively narrow lanes would help to slow traffic.
"And if it's warranted and justified, there are things like pedestrian-activated signals ... that could also be introduced if necessary," Frank said.
If approved, Willingham said the ZeroPak apartments would be managed and operated by a professional management company.
"We're in final negotiations with a group called Wesley Housing [in Alexandria], who's managing multiple units in Virginia," he said. "Low-income housing, affordable housing is 100% of their business, so they have a lot of expertise."
Wesley Housing is known locally as the developer of Senseny Place in Frederick County, a 63-unit, $17 million apartment complex for people 55 and older with household incomes at or below 80% of the area's average median income.
"I think it's a good project and I like what they've done," Planning Commission member Brandon Pifer said about the ZeroPak apartments before he and his fellow commissioners voted unanimously to recommend that City Council approve the project's CUPs.
In other business at Tuesday afternoon's meeting, the Planning Commission:
- Unanimously elected Lacey Burnett as chairwoman and Paul Richardson as vice chairman. Burnett succeeds Mark Loring, who completed his second and final four-year term on the commission at the end of December, and Richardson fills the position vacated by Burnett.
- Voted 5-1 to recommend City Council's approval of a CUP request from Smartlink LLC of Annapolis, Maryland, that would allow the company to build a 100-foot monopole cellphone tower resembling a large flagpole inside a 50-foot-by-50-foot fenced-in compound at the rear of a half-acre property at 234 Millwood Ave. The tower, proposed for a section of undeveloped, downward-sloping land behind Tech Team Solutions LLC, would include two antenna arrays, with the first serving AT&T’s cellular network and the other to be leased to a second telecommunications company. Pifer cast the lone dissenting vote.
- Unanimously recommended approval of a proposed ordinance to vacate and sell a 140-foot-by-38-foot section of city-owned land to an adjoining property owner at 35 Morningside Drive. The 5,320-square-foot property between 35 and 101 Morningside Drive is undeveloped but was originally intended to become part of North Braddock Street.
- Voted 5-1 to recommend approval of a proposed ordinance to vacate and sell a 0.28-acre portion of city-owned land between 140 and 144 Weems Lane, as well as a 0.22-acre portion of city-owned land adjacent to 128 Weems Lane, to Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC. If approved, the conveyances would be incorporated into a proposed 126-unit apartment complex that may be built on 12 acres of land in the 200 block of Weems Lane. Pifer voted in opposition.
- Unanimously agreed to authorize administrative approval of a site plan for the proposed 175-unit Cameron Square apartment complex at the intersection of North Cameron and East Piccadilly streets. City Council has already approved a CUP required for construction of the apartments.
- Unanimously agreed to authorize administrative approval of site plan revisions for a proposed 20-unit townhouse development at 375 W. Tevis St. Council previously approved final subdivision plans for the project.
- Initiated a discussion on possibly amending Winchester's zoning ordinance to update the existing minimum requirements for open space and landscaping associated with residential and business developments. The proposal is expected to be discussed more in the coming weeks before a final decision is made.
Attending Tuesday's Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairman Paul Richardson and members Brandon Pifer, David Ray, Leesa Mayfield and John Tagnesi.
