WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department will conduct two community outreach projects during the 2022 holiday season.
Hat & Glove Drive
New hats, scarves, gloves, and blankets will be collected to donate to Froggy’s Closet, which provides shoes, clothes, and more resources to foster children and children in need.
“The idea for this drive was proposed by Captain Wally Stotlemyer, who shared that while patrolling together, he and Sergeant Ricky Timbrook kept extra winter items in their cars for kids in the community who needed them,” stated Chief Amanda Behan. “We felt this would be a great way to carry out Rick’s legacy.”
Timbrook was killed in the line of duty in 1999.
Decorated collection boxes will be in the lobby of Timbrook Public Safety Center, 231 E. Piccadilly St., and at Froggy’s Closet, 200 N. Braddock St.
Edwards Memorial Shop with a Cop
The Winchester-Frederick County Law Enforcement Foundation will also collect monetary donations to benefit the Kids Club of Winchester and will provide children the opportunity to Shop with a Cop.
The drive will be held in memory of fallen Officer Hunter Edwards, who participated in an informal Shop with a Cop the last Christmas he was alive.
Edwards died in the line of duty in 2018.
Donations can be made by cash or check and written out to the Law Enforcement Foundation. Mark “Shop with a Cop” on the memo line. Donations can be dropped off at City National Bank,1830 Valley Ave., Winchester, or mailed to: The Frederick County/Winchester Law Enforcement Foundation, P.O. Box 662, Winchester, VA 22604
The Foundation is also accepting donations online through its Zeffy portal.
“As we reflect on the upcoming season, we have a lot to be proud of in our community and within our agency,” said Behan. “We so appreciate our residents being active and helping us provide necessary resources that are sure to make spirits bright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.