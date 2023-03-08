WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department is accepting applications for its spring 2023 Citizen Police Academy.
“We’re excited to offer this program for the 24th year,”program director Capt. Frank Myrtle stated in a media release. “By inviting the public inside our walls, we aim to not only increase transparency, but form lasting bonds and positive relationships with our residents.”
The upcoming session of the Citizen Police Academy will begin on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Timbrook Public Safety Center, 231 E. Piccadilly St. The group will then meet every Tuesday from 6-8:30 p.m. until a graduation dinner is held on May 16.
“The Academy will provide participants with an inside look at the Criminal Investigations and Patrol divisions, Emergency Communications Center, polygraph operations, defensive tactics training, and more,” the release states.
A full list of topics, program details, and an application download link can be found on the police department’s website at winchesterpolice.org. Click on “Get Involved” at the top of the page.
