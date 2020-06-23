WINCHESTER — A woman told police she was beaten and robbed while riding in a car early Sunday morning in Winchester.
The incident was reported at 2:38 a.m. Winchester Police Department spokesman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said in a Monday email that the car was between the downtown area and the Sheetz convenience store at 1503 N. Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County when the alleged incident occurred. The exact location hasn’t been determined.
The woman told police she had been hanging out with friends and there were two women and one man in the car, in addition to her. She said the two women attacked her and took her wallet. The woman sustained bite marks and bruises, according to police.
It’s unclear if the woman or the suspects fled the car after the incident. Behan said police have the names of the two women, and they are known to police.
