Winchester police are investigating gunshots that were fired late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning on two streets.
Capt. Frank Myrtle, spokesman for the Winchester Police Department, said officers responded to the 1700 block of Roberts Street at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday after receiving several 911 calls from neighbors who reported hearing possible gunshots.
Officers canvassed the area and located "numerous shell casings that were suspected to be fired into the ground at a close proximity," Myrtle said.
No property appeared to have been damaged.
While police were investigating the Roberts Street incident, officers heard what they suspected to be gunshots at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Henry Avenue and "quickly responded to this area," he said.
At the second scene, more shell casings were located, again with no apparent property damage.
Detectives with the police department's Criminal Investigations Division are actively investigating the incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 540-662-4131 or Crime Solvers using the P3 tips app.
