WINCHESTER — As local law enforcement continues its search for a Winchester woman who has not been seen since June 28, another woman has been reported missing.
Twenty-seven-year-old Carly Harris vanished on Aug. 2 after calling for a ride and getting into a vehicle on Westside Station Drive. Winchester Police Chief Amanda Behan said on Friday that foul play is not currently suspected.
Harris is white, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair.
Meanwhile, area investigators are still searching for Nanci Britner, 45, of Winchester, who has been missing for a month and a half.
Police and family members have said Britner went to visit her sister, Betsy Chavez, at the Relax Inn at 2645 Valley Ave., then started calling around to find a ride home starting at 11 p.m. June 28. Chavez said she fell asleep around 11:30 p.m. while Britner was still there, but she was gone by the time she woke up in the morning.
Behan said on Friday the search for Britner has been hampered because the missing woman shunned many modern amenities. She had no social media presence or credit cards, and she used prepaid cellphones.
Several tips have come in regarding Britner, but Behan said none of them have panned out.
If you have information that could help investigators locate Nanci Britner and Carly Harris, call the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131 or the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted via Crime Solvers' P3 app, which is available as a free download for Apple and Android smartphones.
