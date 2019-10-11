WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department has launched Fight the Fraud Inferno, an awareness campaign to educate residents about how to safeguard their personal information and finances.
From Jan. 1, 2018, through July 31, 2019, the department received over 250 calls regarding fraud and potential scams, according to a media release from the city of Winchester.
Many reports of fraud cannot be investigated by local police because scammers are difficult to track down and often live outside the United States.
“When our citizens become victims of crime in which they are losing thousands of dollars, we want to do everything we can to carry out justice for them,” Sgt. Adam Orndorff of the Winchester Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said in the release. “That’s why these cases are frustrating for our officers.”
“Prevention is key. Therefore, we must educate the public, especially seniors who are often specifically targeted,” Lt. Amanda Behan, who is leading the anti-fraud campaign, said in the release. “An inferno is a fire that is out of control, and so is the amount of money Winchester victims are losing.”
The Fight the Fraud Inferno campaign began Thursday and involves department personnel working with community partners to help distribute educational materials. Future plans include the release of videos and other promotional materials on the Winchester Police Department’s social media pages.
For more information, visit winchesterpolice.org/crime-prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.