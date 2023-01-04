WINCHESTER — City police are seeking information about a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday morning that left an 83-year-old pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
The victim, a man from Winchester who was not identified, was reportedly struck at the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South Loudoun Street at approximately 9:45 a.m., according to a media release from the Winchester Police Department.
Witnesses told police the man was struck by a light-colored truck, described as a "Super Duty," which was traveling north on Loudoun Street. The vehicle was last seen turning east on Jubal Early Drive heading toward South Pleasant Valley Road.
The victim was transported to Winchester Medical Center.
Police are reviewing camera footage and speaking with witnesses about the crash, but assistance from the public also is being sought.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 540-662-4131 or Crime Solvers using P3 Tips.
