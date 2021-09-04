CLEAR BROOK — When Winchester police officer Sean O’Connor arrived on the scene of a situation that had multiple officers under gun fire on Nov. 11, 2020, he said he relied on his training to defuse a possible deadly situation.
For his life-saving actions, O’Connor received the Gold Award of Valor during the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Valor Awards on Thursday night at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
“I can tell you we prepared for that day our entire careers,” O’Connor said Thursday. “That day, we were ready. ... When a crisis presents itself, most of us are ready to do battle, help someone, or give our life for others. I praise God for watching over us that day and every day.”
For her efforts in the same incident, police officer Amber Polk was also awarded the Gold Award of Valor Thursday. Both Polk and O’Connor were corporals at the time of the incident but have since been promoted to sergeant.
“If not for O’Connor, the Winchester Police Department would have been planning for active-duty deaths,” Polk said in her nomination letter. “I cannot stress enough that if O’Connor was not working that day, would not take his training seriously, and did not take charge in his calm and direct manner, I would not be writing this nomination letter.”
At. 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2020, Officers Luke Callas, Jeffrey Ferraro and Polk were called to the Hillcrest Apartments at 2450 Massanutten Terrace by a resident who said his neighbor, Eric Lyn Clark, smashed the window of a pickup truck with a sledgehammer, according a Winchester Star article.
Shortly after Callas and Ferraro arrived at the complex’s parking lot, Clark exited his apartment holding an AK-47-style rifle.
Body camera footage shows Callas and Ferraro taking cover and trying to talk Clark into surrendering. But when Polk drove into the complex, Clark fired 10 shots and seven struck Polk’s cruiser. Polk was pinned in the cruiser for about 10 minutes. It was the second time Polk had been under fire, having also been shot responding to a 2011 bank robbery.
O’Connor arrived on scene and checked on the officers’ safety before attempting to communicate with the shooter. O’Connor used the shooter’s name in an attempt to build a rapport, but the shooter did not respond.
After reporting that he had a “direct line” for a shot, O’Connor attempted once more to communicate with the shooter.
O’Connor took a shot from about 50 yards away, dropping the suspect to the ground. Officers moved in on the suspect as he raised his rifle one more time. O’Connor shot once more, and the shooter died. It was ruled a justifiable homicide.
“As for the events that happened Nov. 11, 2020,” O’Connor said, fighting back tears on the podium during his acceptance speech Thursday, “that day changed many lives for us. It will never be forgotten. I’m shaking if you guys can’t see me.”
O’Connor was awarded the department’s Gold Medal of Valor and was promoted to sergeant while Polk, Callas and Ferraro received Silver Medals of Valor. Callas and Ferraro were presented with a Meritorious Action Award by the TVRC during the Valor Awards Thursday.
Dispatchers Kelly Brill, Jennifer Hardy and Andrea Turner each received the Meritorious Action Award from the department for their handling of the shooting as well. They were also presented a Unit Citation Award from the TVRC during the Valor Awards.
Numerous other first responders were honored during Thursday’s event for administering life-altering or lifesaving efforts in the community.
This year’s event was held in person once again after 2020’s event was virtual. The event was moved to the Frederick County Fairgrounds about two months earlier than usual with hopes of creating a “family feel,” TVRC officials said.
The Master of Ceremonies this year were Chris and Rosie of Shenandoah Country Q102. A special nod was given to former MC Barry Lee. Shaffer’s Market in Middletown catered the event.
The Chris Darlington Band, led by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Officer Chris Darlington, performed to close out the evening.
Other awards presented were:
Certificate of Valor – Stephens City Fire and Rescue Technician Heath Whitted and Firefighter Matthew Dowd
Citizen’s Award – David Lovingood and Whitney Ruybalid
Lifesaving Award — Winchester Fire and Rescue Department Battalion Chief Matt DeHaven, Captain John Ball, Lieutenant Chris Yost, Firefighter Interim Len Clowser, Firefighter Paramedic Scott Livengood and Master Technician Chris Umphrey
Lifesaving Award — Winchester Fire Department Lieutenant Branyon Williams, Master Technician Bryant Gochenour, Master Technician Scott Matthews, Firefighter/Paramedic Quinton Godfrey and Firefighter/Paramedic Robert Mull
Lifesaving Award – Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Stephen Gregory, Deputy Eric Cutter, Deputy Brandon Russell, Deputy Jesse Suire and Deputy Joshua Tanner
Lifesaving Award – Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Samantha Garrison, Deputy Doug Sardelis, Deputy Matthew Keefer, Deputy Eric White, Investigator Travis Adamson and Investigator Jeremiah Bowman
Lifesaving Award and Citizen’s Award – Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Cullers and Hunter Douglas Mundy
Lifesaving Award – Frederick County Fire and Rescue Lieutenant Jacob White, Specialist Bryan Beverage and Technician Tyler Frisbey
Lifesaving Award – Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Quinten Kuhn and Deputy Kyle Russell
Lifesaving Award – Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Kendra and Deputy Robert Marcelle
Lifesaving Award – Winchester Police Department Cpl. Nathan Morris
Unit Citation – Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Donald Jackson, Captain Shane Erickson, Volunteers Dominic Cox, Angelo Gannon and Andrew Hendershot
Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center Veteran Small Business of the Year — David Kent, Signet Marketing
