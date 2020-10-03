Community Police Event
Local activities for National Night Out, an annual community policing event, have been scaled back due to the coronavirus, but are still occurring in Winchester on Tuesday. The three outdoor events will feature free beverages and ice cream from Starbucks and demonstrations by police dogs.
* Montague Avenue United Methodist Church, 102 Montague Ave., 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m.
* Highland Presbyterian Church, 446 Highland Ave., 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
* Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, 20 N. Loudoun St., 7 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
Source: Winchester Police Department
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department is the only local department holding National Night Out events on Tuesday due to the coronavirus.
Events in Clarke and Frederick counties were scrapped due to concerns about spreading infections during the pandemic which has killed about 208,000 Americans, including at least 116 people in the region in the past five months.
"We love our people," Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email on Thursday. "But we can't risk anybody getting sick."
Berryville Police Chief Neal White, whose department holds events in conjunction with the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, said in an email that events were canceled "in the best interests of public safety."
National Night Out is an anti-crime, community policing event designed to improve relations between officers and residents by connecting them in a fun, informal setting. Some 38 million people in 16,000 communities have taken part since the event began in 1984, according to the National Night Out website. In Virginia, 281 communities have participated. The event has always taken place on the first Tuesday in August, but the website recommended it be postponed to the first Tuesday in October due to the pandemic.
Winchester police spokeswoman Amanda R. Behan said in an email that her department's three outdoor events have been "significantly downsized" to allow for social distancing while still permitting police and citizens to interact.
"Since COVID-19, we have suspended our community outreach programs," she said. "It was important for the WPD to provide this opportunity to our residents to let them know community relations are still a priority for our agency."
