The Winchester Post 21 Renegades have started their first “normal” American Legion baseball season in three years, and they hope to at the very least have their first winning record in three years, too.
Changes related to COVID-19 have resulted in late starts for Post 21 and American Legion baseball in general each of the previous two years. In 2020, Post 21 went 8-10-1. Last year’s team played in the eight-team American Legion state tournament but finished with a record of just 5-12.
Post 21 — which lost its season opener 14-7 to Warrenton Post 72 on Wednesday — currently has 12 games scheduled but is expected to add a half-dozen more in the regular season. The Renegades will next play four games (two on Saturday, two on Sunday) in the Western Maryland Mountain Classic at the Hot Stove Complex in Cumberland, Md. The first game takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Renegades will also compete in the District 15/16 tournament with higher seeds hosting games at the end of the regular season in middle-to-late July. The other teams in the district are Warrenton, Leesburg Post 34, Stafford Post 290 Nationals and Culpeper Post 330. Post 21 general manager Nate Eback said three or four teams from District 15/16 and District 17 should qualify for the eight-team, double-elimination state tournament in Spotsylvania County at the end of the season.
“We’ve got a good group of guys from a big mix of schools, and we’re going up against teams like Warrenton and Leesburg who pull from a lot of schools,” Post 21 coach Marc Timmons said. “There’s going to be a lot of good baseball.”
Post 21 does boast a strong mix of area talent. One of those players is recent Clarke County graduate Luke Lyman, who will pitch for NCAA Division I Morehead State. One of eight returning players for Post 21, Lyman went 3-1 with a 2.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and had 78 strikeouts in 44.1 innings for the Eagles this spring.
“He’s going to throw for us when he can,” Timmons said. “I expect big things out of him, and I think everybody does.”
Timmons also expects rising Handley senior Griffin Hott (46 strikeouts in 49.2 innings this spring) to play a big role on the mound. He allowed two runs (both earned), three hits and one walk and struck out three batters against Warrenton. Timmons said this weekend should give him a better idea of what he has to work with on the pitching front, but rising Sherando junior Tyler Strosnider (21 strikeouts in 21.2 innings), Clarke County graduate and rising Louisburg College sophomore Jonah Cochran and rising Eagles senior Matthew Sipe, a returning Post 21 player, could also see significant mound time.
An infielder, Sipe hit third and went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against Warrenton, this after hitting .408 (29-for-71) with 10 RBIs and a .500 on-base percentage for the Eagles. Handley rising junior second baseman Kaplan Ambrose (2-for-5 with a double and two runs Wednesday; .385 with 20 hits, .529 OBP, 10 RBIs, 18 runs for the Judges) is expected to hit leadoff. Millbrook graduate and Juniata College rising sophomore Sebastian Tringali went 2-for-6 with two runs and two doubles Wednesday; and Lyman (14 RBIs, 10 runs for Clarke) went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and hit cleanup Wednesday.
“I was impressed with the way we played Wednesday being the first time out,” said Timmons, who added his team will need to clean up its defense after committing seven errors against Warrenton.
The Renegades’ 17-player roster also features returners Terrell Roberts (recent Sherando graduate and outfielder, 11 RBIs, .392 OBP this spring); Will Croyle (recent Millbrook graduate, 11 RBIs); Trey Williams (rising Sherando junior outfielder,. 328 with 21 hits, .419 OBP); Josh Stickles (recent Handley graduate, catcher/third baseman, 10 RBIs this spring) and 2021 Sherando graduate Andrew Plunkett, a catcher and first baseman. Other newcomers are Handley rising sophomore catcher Charlie Allen (.315 with 17 hits, .393 OBP), James Wood rising seniors Michael Jackson (utillity, 18 runs, 12 stolen bases) and catcher/outfielder Hayden Rinker and rising junior infielder/catcher Jacob Harty; and Legacy Christian Academy’s Malachi Sloane.
Timmons said Post 21 will play all its home games in Jim Barnett Park, splitting its games between Handley’s Bodie Grim Field and Shenandoah University’s Bridgeforth Field, which features a new artificial turf in addition to upgrades to the dugouts, fencing, bullpens and batting cages.
“The field is excellent,” said Timmons, a volunteer coach at Handley who got the chance to experience a game at Bridgeforth this year with the Judges. “I had a turf infield in college [playing for Waynesburg University], and I think that’s the way to go, man. The ball plays true, and there’s no real rainouts.”
