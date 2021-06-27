American Legion baseball is back this summer, though Winchester Post 21 will have its work cut out for it to participate in postseason play.
The Virginia High School League changed its calendar this spring in response to COVID-19, and the state baseball championships were not held until Saturday. As a result, the American Legion season had to be condensed and Winchester Post 21 general manager Nate Eback said there will not be a District 15/16 tournament.
Winchester Post 21 opened its 2019 season on June 4. It did not open its 2021 season until Thursday with an 11-4 lost to Warrenton Post 72. Warrenton was able to start relatively early (June 18) because none of the Fauquier County schools advanced to the region tournament. Millbrook and James Wood were still playing that week, and Post 21 didn’t hold tryouts until June 19.
Eback said Virginia American Legion will only have a four-team state tournament. The American Legion website says two teams from the North Region will participate. Eback said it’s likely one team from District 15/16 and one team from District 17 will advance to the state tournament based on their record in regular-season games played among each other. According to the American Legion site, the state semifinals and championship will take place July 29 through Aug. 1.
This year, District 15/16 features Post 21, Warrenton, Leesburg Post 34, Stafford and Ashburn. District 17 includes teams from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities those counties surround.
Though it won’t be easy to play in the postseason, at least this year Winchester Post 21 will have the opportunity to do so. Last year there was no sponsorship from Post 21, and Eback organized a travel team called the Winchester Renegades, who played 19 regular-season games and went 8-10-1. Eback is still finalizing the schedule but he hopes Post 21 will play at least 16 games this summer.
Winchester’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday at Martinsburg (W.Va.) Post 14. All home games will be in Jim Barnett Park at either Bridgeforth Field or Bodie Grim Field. As of now, the home opener is a July 11 doubleheader against Potomac State and the regular-season finale is July 20.
Post 21 is keeping the Renegades as part of its name this year, and the 18-player roster features seven returning players from last year as well as several others who played for either the Post 21 senior or junior team two years ago.
“We’re going to hit the ball well and we’re going to play clean defense,” Winchester coach Marc Timmons said. “We have a lot of guys who have the capability of playing middle infield and outfield.”
Two of those returners are Clarke County’s Lyman brothers, Danny and Luke, who are both infielders and pitchers. Danny, a 2020 Clarke County graduate, batted leadoff in the season opener and went 1 for 5 with a RBI. Luke Lyman, a rising senior, batted third and went 1 for 5 with an RBI in the opener.
Luke is coming off a Clarke County season in which he struck out 29 batters, walked five and posted a 0.89 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 15.2 innings. Luke also batted .409 with nine RBIs in 12 runs in 48 plate appearances.
They’re two of 10 people who are listed as pitchers on the Renegades’ roster, but Timmons said just about everyone could be called on to pitch with no guarantee that all 18 players will be available each game.
“It’s going to be a true mix of guys going on the mound,” Timmons said. “If we can get a guy that goes two times through the order, then the next guy goes two times through the order, then somebody closes it out, that would be great.
“There’s a lot of guys who will be asked to step into pitching roles who haven’t always been a pitcher or haven’t been used a ton on their high school team, but they’ll be asked to step up and throw some innings for us this summer.”
Other 2020 returners for the Renegades are 2020 Millbrook graduate Tim Hughes, a utility player who pitched five innings and allowed six runs (three earned), four hits, three walks and struck out three while going 2 for 3 in the opener; rising Millbrook senior utility player Will Croyle (.405 batting average, 10 RBIs, 16 runs this spring); recent Sherando graduate and outfielder Drew Franchok (team-high 15 RBIs); 2020 James Wood graduate and first baseman Hayden Cunningham; and former James Wood pitcher/infielder Dalton Krossman (2.2 innings, one unearned run, fours hits, two walks, one strikeout in opener).
Among non-2020 players, recent Millbrook graduate Logan Hartigan batted in the cleanup spot in the opener, going 1 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases. Hartigan is heading to NCAA Division I George Mason University in the fall and is coming off a senior season in which he batted .378 with 17 RBIs and 13 runs.
Other players for Post 21 are recent James Wood graduate Kaden Spaid, a utility player and pitcher who will play for NCAA Division II Davis & Elkins next year; recent Millbrook graduates Sebastian Tringali (11 RBIs, 13 runs this spring), an outfielder, and Harrison Madigan, a pitcher/first baseman (.340 batting average, 11 RBIs, 12 runs); rising Millbrook senior and pitcher/first baseman Brandon Mullins; Millbrook graduate, Hood College rising sophomore and infielder/outfielder Trevor Wright; recent Sherando graduate and catcher/first baseman Andrew Plunkett (.300 batting average, .432 on-base percentage in 37 plate appearances); rising Warrior seniors Trevor Mele, an infielder, and Terrell Roberts, an infielder/outfielder; and Clarke County graduate, Potomac State rising sophomore and pitcher/outfielder Jackson Taylor.
The team’s youngest player had the biggest day at the plate for Post 21 against Warrenton. Utility player Matthew Sipe, a rising junior at Clarke County, finished a home run short of the cycle while going 3 for 5 with two runs.
“That’s a nice surprise, a young guy coming up who really played well,” Timmons said.
Timmons said the important thing about this summer is keeping the players active.
“We’ve got many guys who are going to play college baseball, so it’s important for them to have a good summer and get a lot of games in,” Timmons said. “Hopefully, they’ll bring back that experience and be on the team next year as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.