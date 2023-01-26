WINCHESTER — With the implementation of a new stormwater utility imminent, city officials are detailing Winchester’s drainage needs to determine how much residents will be charged per month starting this summer.
The stormwater utility, which was approved by City Council in July, will raise money exclusively for the maintenance and improvement of Winchester’s aging stormwater drainage system. Officials have said a great deal of costly work is needed so the city can reduce localized flooding during heavy rainfalls and stay in compliance with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) regulations that limit the amount of sediments and agricultural and industrial pollutants that enter the Chesapeake Bay due to excessive stormwater runoff.
The stormwater utility is sometimes referred to as a “rain tax,” but city officials bristle at that term because it is not a tax; they say it is a utility just like water and sewer.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach and City Engineer Kelly Henshaw met with City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee on Thursday afternoon to discuss the city’s stormwater drainage needs and how to best set up the utility in the coming months. That information will be needed by council members when they determine how much residents and businesses will be billed per month, most likely starting in July.
Eisenach said city staff has identified 75 projects that need to be undertaken to protect property to keep Winchester’s stormwater runoff in compliance with state and federal regulations. The total cost of the projects is estimated at $176 million.
“That’s a big number,” Eisenach said.
Since it would not be practical to tackle all 75 projects simultaneously, Eisenach and Henshaw prioritized the work based on a point system that factored in flooding and property damage potentials, ongoing maintenance requirements, compliance with state and federal regulations and more.
The five highest-scoring projects and their associated costs are:
North Cameron Street drainage improvements — $14.9 million
Culverts for Abrams Creek at Featherbed Lane — $2.1 million
Papermill Road drainage improvements — $14.3 million
Monticello Street and Armor Dale Drive drainage improvements — $7.3 million
Abrams Creek stream restoration in Jim Barnett Park — $12.1 million
Maintaining the drainage improvements will also cost the city. Eisenach told the Planning and Economic Development Committee he will be seeking funds from the fiscal year 2024 budget, which takes effect on July 1, to create a six-person stormwater maintenance crew. Four of the employees would care for stormwater pipes and inlets, and the other two would do the mowing around the city’s stormwater drainage ponds and ditches.
Next up in the stormwater utility discussions is the Feb. 7 meeting of City Council’s Finance Committee, when Eisenach and Henshaw will recommend a monthly rate for the new stormwater utility and potential ways that property owners can lower their monthly bills by reducing runoff from impervious surfaces. Potential methods for reducing runoff include collecting rain in barrels for gardening use and replacing asphalt parking lots with ones made of porous materials that allow water to seep into the soil.
Attending Thursday’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members Kim Herbstritt and David Smith.
