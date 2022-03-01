WINCHESTER — Plans for Winchester Public Schools to move into a new administration building in the former Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St. are heading into the homestretch.
City Council's Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended the full council accept the school division's current Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. as surplus property. The building would then be sold by the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA).
Once the building is sold, proceeds will be turned over to Winchester Public Schools per a deal struck between the School Board and City Council in August 2020. The agreement states that Winchester will give the School Board a guaranteed $1.5 million from the sale proceeds. If the building sells for less than $1.5 million, the city will have to make up the difference. If it sells for more than $1.5 million, the city will keep the difference.
Winchester Chief Financial Officer Mary Blowe told the Finance Committee on Tuesday that deal was struck when Mary Beth Price was serving as interim city manager and the school division realized it needed an extra $1.8 million to complete the Douglas School renovations, which were originally budgeted at $8.5 million. Rather than asking City Council to front the additional money, Price suggested the School Board pull the $1.8 million from its own reserve budget and have most of that amount reimbursed at a later date from the city's sale of its current offices at 12 N. Washington St.
The city has assessed the Washington Street building and land as being worth $1,667,700. Since it is school property, it is tax-exempt. Finance Committee member Richard Bell said he would like to see the building sold to a for-profit enterprise so the property can start generating real estate tax revenues for the city.
The School Board's agreement with City Council states the school division can continue to use the Washington Street offices until the end of the calendar year while the city seeks a buyer for the building.
"We wanted to give them as much time as possible to market the property," Blowe said.
Ed Smith, director of operations for Winchester Public Schools, told the School Board in December the Douglas School renovations should be finished by this fall, which would give WPS several months to move into its new Central Administrative Offices on North Kent Street.
If, however, renovations stall and the Douglas School work isn't finished by the end of the year, Blowe said the city would work with a prospective buyer so the school offices could hopefully remain on Washington Street until the new facility is ready.
City Council is expected to vote on accepting and selling the former Central Administrative Offices when it meets on March 8. If council accepts the property, the EDA will have to pass its own resolution agreeing to serve as the city's sales agent.
Douglas School, which has been vacant for several years, was built in 1927 to educate Black students from Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties. It later evolved into the Douglas Community Learning Center and is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
Attending Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and members Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell.
(1) comment
Another con by our EDA. As i said that Bell is all about the money in his pockets.
