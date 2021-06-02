WINCHESTER — Winchester’s third LGBTQ Pride event on the Loudoun Street Mall has been moved until Oct. 2.
The eight-member Winchester Pride Committee decided last week to move the celebration from June, which is Pride Month, to the fall. The celebration was held in June in 2018 and 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event’s cancellation last year.
Local attorney Georgia Andrews, who helped spearhead the community’s first Pride event in 2018, said there were too many uncertainties with the pandemic earlier this year to begin planning for a June event. Other factors in deciding to move the event to the fall are cooler weather and Shenandoah University being back in session so students can participate.
“The whole point of Pride is to be inclusive,” Andrews said. “It’s to not exclude anyone. It’s not a ticketed event.”
Pride events started across the country in the late 1960s to fight discrimination and celebrate people of different sexual orientations and gender identities. Andrews said the 2018 and 2019 Winchester Pride events attracted anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 people to the Loudoun Street Mall and that many residents are eager to see the event return.
“People are very excited,” Andrews said. “Some people are upset we moved it from June. You are always going to have that. You are always going to have people who want it to stay where it was. But for the most part, people really like the change in the date. They like that it’s coming back.”
She called the move to October “natural” as October happens to be LGBTQ history month and Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day. If the fall event goes well, it could be a permanent change for Winchester Pride, she said.
This year’s event will include a Best Pride Outfits Contest, vendors and merchandise, special guest speakers, drag show performances and live music.
“It’s really important that we have community right now,” Andrews said. “A lot of people are isolated, and they’ve been isolated for a long time. I think it’s really important, especially in the LGBT community, that they have community and other people they feel comfortable with and can be around. So I hope it’s a successful event.”
For more information, visit: winchesterpridecelebration.com.
