WINCHESTER — Winchester’s third LGBTQ Pride event on the Loudoun Street Mall has been delayed again.
Local Attorney Georgia Andrews, who helped spearhead the community’s first Pride event in 2018, made the announcement on the Winchester Pride Facebook page.
“It is with deep regret that we have decided to postpone Winchester Pride for yet another year,” Andrews said. “This decision was not made lightly and we thank all of you for your input. After researching the current data Virginia is seeing a surge in COVID 19 cases. It is anticipated that these cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks. Especially concerning to us is that so many youth remain unvaccinated and unable to attend without risk.”
Winchester Pride events attracted anywhere from 3,000-5,000 people to the Loudoun Street Mall in 2018 and 2019. This year’s event would have included a Best Pride Outfits Contest, vendors and merchandise, special guest speakers, drag show performances and live music.
However, in the past week, Virginia has seen more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to Virginia Department of Health data. To-date, there have been 778,167 cases statewide, 34,026 hospitalizations and 11,899 deaths. Because of this, the Winchester Pride committee ultimately decided it would be safer to cancel the event.
This was the second time Winchester Pride has been delayed this year. The eight-member Winchester Pride Committee decided earlier this year to move the event from June, which is Pride month, to Oct. 2. The October date would have coincided with LGBTQ history month and National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. The celebration was cancelled entirely last year due to the pandemic.
“We will continue with the pageant and hold smaller ticketed events where we can better control the safety of the community,” Andrews wrote on Facebook. “We expect future events to require vaccination and masks until this Virus is back under control or hopefully completely mitigated. We are so very sorry that this is where we still are after 18 months of dealing with this. Please everyone stay safe and get vaccinated.”
Andrews told The Star that prior to cancellation, about 40 vendors signed up to participate in the event. These vendors, who paid for space, will be reimbursed.
She said the Pride committee hopes the event can return in the summer.
