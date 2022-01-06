WINCHESTER — Home values and household incomes have nearly doubled in Winchester over the past decade, but the city has not adjusted its criteria for offering real estate tax relief to its elderly and disabled residents since 2013.
Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann Burkholder is now asking City Council to update the program so more people can benefit from a reduced real estate tax payment.
Currently, a Winchester homeowner who is at least 65 years old or permanently and totally disabled qualifies for real estate tax relief if his or her total annual household income is $40,000 or less. However, Old Dominion University's 2021 State of the Commonwealth Report lists Winchester's current median household income as $76,583 per year.
"Our qualifications are well below what is median," Burkholder told council's Finance Committee on Tuesday.
Additionally, the current relief program's maximum benefit amount is $1,500 per year, but Burkholder said the average residential real estate tax bill in Winchester last year was $2,365. That means the discount offered by the city can still leave impoverished homeowners on the hook for several hundred dollars in real estate taxes.
"While these homeowners are happy to get the relief, many of them who are very, very low income are still struggling to stay in their homes," she said.
Burkholder said she wants to improve the real estate tax relief program by adjusting the income qualification criteria and creating a floating-scale discount.
Instead of setting a fixed maximum annual income (currently $40,000), she told the Finance Committee it would make more sense to base the relief package on Winchester's median household income as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau. Anyone earning 50% or less of the city's median household income would be exempt from paying real estate taxes, while households that earn 51% to 60% would receive a 75% discount, those that earn 61% to 70% would receive a 50% discount, and those that earn 71% to 100% would receive a 25% discount.
The maximum discount offered would be $2,365, which is equal to the city's average real estate tax bill in 2021. Any tax due beyond that amount would still have to be paid by the homeowner.
Burkholder suggested using the Census Bureau's 2019 median household income for Winchester as the basis for the revised relief package. That amount is $58,818, which is nearly $18,000 less than the median household income of $76,583 listed in the 2021 State of the Commonwealth Report. Since the census is only updated once every 10 years, the 2019 figure would remain in place for a decade unless City Council votes to change it.
Finance Committee members voted unanimously to forward Burkholder's proposed revisions to the full City Council for a final verdict.
"This is one of the most gratifying programs we administer and I'm so glad the city of Winchester offers it," Burkholder said.
Attending Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and member Corey Sullivan.
