WINCHESTER — Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Marc Abrams is retiring on July 31 after a nearly 34-year career in the city prosecutor’s office.
He will be replaced on an interim basis by his chief deputy, Heather Hovermale, who plans to seek election to the office as an independent this November.
“This is a constitutional office that should be open and accessible to everyone,” Hovermale said about her decision to run as an independent. “I don’t want to give an impression to anyone that their political beliefs would have any effect on how we will serve them.”
Abrams, a former Republican who now identifies as an independent, went public with his retirement plans on Friday in a joint press conference with Hovermale on the steps of the Joint Judicial Center in downtown Winchester.
“She [Hovermale] and the rest of my staff are extremely capable and will continue serving the community,” Abrams said as he endorsed Hovermale’s campaign for election.
The 71-year-old Abrams spent his entire legal career in the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, joining the staff shortly after his graduation from George Mason Law School in 1988. He was hired on a part-time basis by then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul H. Thomson, who eventually promoted him to chief deputy prosecutor — the same role currently held by Hovermale.
Abrams served under Thomson from 1988 to 2001, then under Alex Iden from 2002 to 2015. He won a special election to become commonwealth’s attorney in 2015 after Iden resigned his position to become a judge in Virginia’s 26th Judicial Circuit, then won a full four-year term in the 2017 general election.
Abrams on Friday offered thanks to his predecessors, staff, Joint Judicial Center personnel, local elected officials, the local BAR association and the citizens of Winchester. He said he and his wife intend to stay in the city, which they have called home since the mid-1970s.
Hovermale, a 38-year-old wife and mother, said she hopes to continue the exemplary service offered to the city by Abrams over the past three-plus decades.
“Marc has not only made me a better attorney and a better prosecutor, but a better person as well,” Hovermale said. “Anybody who knows Marc knows that his compass always points due north. ... Honestly, he’s one of the best people I know.”
Hovermale has been a practicing attorney for 13 years, the last nine of which were spent in the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. As a prosecutor, her primary focus has been on violent crimes.
“I have two back-to-back murder trials in October,” she said.
As a matter of fact, Hovermale said, her office expects to be involved in a non-stop series of trials for at least the next year. The Virginia Supreme Court recently ended its COVID-19-related suspension on most criminal trials in the state, leaving prosecutors across the commonwealth with a backlog of cases to present to juries. At the Joint Judicial Center, social-distancing protocols stipulate that only one jury trial can be held at a time. Since Winchester shares the courthouse with Frederick County, the two localities will have to coordinate scheduling of all upcoming trials until state officials lift the social-distancing restrictions.
Regardless of the challenges she will face, Hovermale said she is eager to serve as interim commonwealth’s attorney and is optimistic about winning her own four-year term in the Nov. 2 general election.
“We have 20 people [in the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office] with a total of 233 years of experience between us,” she said. “We’re going to get it done. ... And we have Marc on speed dial. He will always be a part of this office.”
In Virginia, the salaries of commonwealth’s attorneys are determined by the State Compensation Board. Abrams is currently earning $129,625.60 per year.
Hovermale is the only announced candidate for this fall’s Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s race. If elected, she would become the first female commonwealth’s attorney in the history of Winchester.
For more information about Hovermale’s candidacy, visit her campaign website at heatherhovermale.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.