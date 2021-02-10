WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum is seeking a 6% pay increase for all school division employees in his fiscal 2022 budget proposal.
The salary hike would cost an extra $2.4 million to fund.
"Obviously, salaries is the biggest issue," Van Heukelum said during a School Board work session on Monday night.
The division was unable to include a 2% cost of living pay increase in its current budget.
The proposed 6% increase accounts for 4% cost of living raises in FY21 and FY22 and an additional cost to compete raise of 2%.
Frederick County Public Schools has proposed an average division-wide salary increase of 6.34% , while Clarke County Public Schools has proposed a 5% raise for a division employees.
Area school division officials have said their staff salaries have fallen behind, causing them to lose employees to other school districts.
During the public comment period of Monday's meeting, two WPS teachers shared their thoughts on budget priorities.
Michael Siraguse, Winchester Education Association president and a Handley High School teacher, submitted an online comment saying WPS staff want to see affordable health insurance premiums, competitive salaries, safe working conditions and positive and proactive communication regarding evaluations and policy. He added that support for salary increases goes a long way, in particular.
"Education has long been stereotyped as the poor, underfunded segment of the government," he wrote. "We have seen salaries eaten away by health insurance increases and inflation."
Handley High School teacher Danielle Bostick, who attended the meeting, said WPS needs "to do whatever it takes to keep a quality workforce."
"Without us there's no learning. There's no relationships with students when there's high turnover of staff," Bostick said. "They're not just leaving because of compensation. We're leaving because we don't have what we need to do our jobs, and we don't always feel respected."
She said she's not alone in feeling like she wants to leave the profession, and it's not just because of COVID-19 circumstances.
"We are sacrificing a lot to keep the school open and I ask that when you consider the budget and the priorities for this year that you consider that we're people," she said. "We're not just bodies that can keep your buildings functioning."
More details on WPS's budget will be discussed at the School Board's budget work session on Tuesday.
So far the division has split additional funding requests into three categories: required, division-wide and school level.
An additional $258,972 is needed in the required category. This includes funding utilities, supplies and custodial staff for the Shihadeh Innovation Center, which is slated to open as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) hub in August. It also includes the cost of maintenance staff for the Innovation Center and the historic Douglas School, which will undergo a renovation and be converted into a new Central Administration Office for the division. Increased costs for the Northwest Regional Education Program also are part of the this category.
Division-wide requests seek an additional $3,857,631, while school requests ask for another $2,097,482.
The 6% salary increase is included in the division-wide request. This category also includes restoring FY21 budget cuts such as professional development and after-school programs. There also are requests for more mental health positions, including a school counselor and a psychologist.
At the school level, requests include a dean, a work-based learning coach for the Innovation Center, an additional instructional coach and two teachers at Handley High School. Daniel Morgan Middle School is seeking one teacher and Daniel Morgan Intermediate is asking for additional funds for a math coach, professional development and supplies. Elementary schools asking for a few more teachers, extra supplies and some behavior technicians.
These requests will be prioritized during the budget process.
It does not look like a 6% increase for next year. It looks like 4% next year and then maybe 2% more the following year. It is misleading to repeat that the increase is higher than it actually is, especially when it is less than Frederick Co and Clarke Co's proposed salary increases. Please be more accurate.
