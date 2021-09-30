WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum has indicated he supports requiring the school division's athletes and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Van Heukelum didn't attend Monday night's School Board meeting, but board Chairwoman Marie Imoh read a statement on his behalf. In the statement, Van Heukelum asked board members to consider their level of support for a vaccine requirement for all staff and athletes. He said if the consensus is to direct school officials to develop such a requirement, he would recommend that the board adopt the requirement in October.
“I am personally in support of this requirement for both staff and athletes,” Van Heukelum stated. “Our recommendation will include input from staff and families via survey data, along with variations that may be implemented such as a testing requirement, religious exemptions, etc.”
While 80% of the division’s staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the remaining 20%, when required to quarantine, present an operational hardship on schools and limit the division’s ability to keep schools open, according to Van Heukelum's statement.
“In addition, it is likely that Virginia will institute a vaccine mandate for public school employees as early as January 2022,” his statement continued. “In respect to athletes, while we have had a very successful fall season in terms of COVID, the winter season moves indoors and increases COVID-related exposures. With a fully vaccinated team, the season and games will continue even if one player tests positive for COVID. However, if one player tests positive for COVID without a vaccine mandate, an entire team may have to quarantine and forfeit games and matches.”
Doug Joyner, WPS’ director of human resources, said that 12 school divisions in the state have moved forward with requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or testing or both.
Imoh asked the other board members if they wanted Van Heukelum to develop a proposal regarding vaccine requirements for both staff and athletes and make an official recommendation to the board. The board was unanimous in wanting to hear his recommendation.
“I’d like to see the recommendation, see what Jason presents,” said board member Mike Birchenough. “But honestly, I feel like if you’re not getting a shot now, you’re being selfish.”
School Board member Erica Truban clarified that Monday night’s vote was just about hearing Van Heukelum’s recommendation — it does not necessarily mean the board will vote in favor of vaccine mandates.
“I think it’s really important that the superintendent and leadership team has an opportunity to dig in and bring forth what they recommend and believe is best for the community,” Truban said. “And then that’s up to each individual board member to look at that information and decide what he or she believes.”
Van Heukelum will present a proposal and recommendation for the board’s consideration at the October board meetings.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board opened a period of public comment on a memorandum of understanding between Winchester Public Schools and the Winchester Police Department to continue the School Resource Officer Program.
Imoh said the public comment period will last through Oct. 11. After that, the board will vote on whether to approve the School Resource Officer MOU. Public input can be given at wps.k12.va.us/Page/12418.
School resource officers are certified law enforcement officers hired by the local law enforcement agency to provide law enforcement and security services to Virginia public elementary and secondary schools. The school resource officer (SRO) program began in the United States in the early to mid-1950s but did not gain prominence until the 1990s in response to various school shootings.
According to a presentation to the board on Monday night, SROs often walk the hallways during and between classes and have student interactions throughout the day. The SROs maintain an open dialogue with administrative staff, have lunch visits with students, present topics to students when asked, interact and assist with traffic control, respond to disruptive incidents when requested and respond to criminal incidents when notified.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board meeting at John Kerr Elementary School were School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh, School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Mike Birchenough, Erica Truban, Elyus Wallace and Carmen Crawford.
Fall in line, Winchester! Surprised you've allowed people to maintain their freedom this long...
