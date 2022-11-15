WINCHESTER — On Friday, all eligible Winchester Public Schools employees will receive additional financial compensation in the form of a one-time bonus, according to a news release from the school division.
Active, eligible employees as of Nov. 1 will receive a bonus of $1,000 (full-time employees) or $500 (part-time employees).
During the fiscal year 2023 budget process, pay increases were a top priority for Winchester Public Schools Board, the release states. All WPS employees were given a 5% cost of living increase, and some positions such as substitute teachers, bus drivers and teaching assistants were given additional increases.
“I recognize that no stipend or salary increase will ever truly quantify the work that our teachers and staff did during the pandemic, but we are grateful to be able to provide this bonus to staff as a recognition of their dedicated service to our community during an unprecedented time," WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said.
At the state level, Gov. Glenn Youngkin also prioritized pay increases. In addition to providing partial funding for a 5% raise, the state budget included partial funding for a one time bonus for staff by allocating funding from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Of the total $818,000 budgeted for bonuses, $434,723 comes from ARPA pandemic relief (federal funding allocated by the state) and $383,277 comes from city appropriation (local funding). According to the release, a total of 845 employees will receive a bonus — 791 full-time employees and 54 part-time employees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.