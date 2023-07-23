Winchester Public Schools students should prepare to spend some extra time outside this coming school year.
Due to an ongoing school bus driver shortage, WPS has expanded its walk zones. Bus stops also have been consolidated, which means students outside the walk zones will have to walk farther and wait longer for transportation for the upcoming school year.
Whether walking or taking a bus, students should expect to spend about 20 minutes outside.
“It’s a big change for Winchester. ... I wish we didn’t have to make the decision. I really don’t believe there was another choice and, you know, I’m confident that we’re going to be okay on the other side,” said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
Winchester Public Schools needs 48 bus drivers to operate routes at full capacity.
Last year, the school district had less than 40 drivers, leading to what Van Heukelum called “significant disruptions” in operations, primarily with over-worked employees and students arriving late, officials said.
Heading into the 2022-23 school year, WPS had even fewer drivers as some of the previous year’s drivers retired. According to Van Heukelum, WPS has had zero applicants in the last six months. Training for the position takes about four months to complete, which means even if there were applicants, there wouldn’t be enough time to add a bus route before the 2023-24 school year begins next month.
By law, schools in Virginia are not required to provide transportation for students.
Ed Smith, director of operations for Winchester Public Schools, and Van Heukelum held information sessions at Garland R. Quarles Elementary School and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School last week, the two schools which will be most affected by the expanded walk zones.
At the Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart meeting, Smith explained that with the amount of drivers WPS currently has, the division wouldn’t be able to get kids to school on time every day if they relied solely on buses.
“If every child rode a bus that wanted to ride a bus, they would be late,” Smith said. “... I hate it for the parents that they have to rearrange their schedules. ... But at the same time, I realized that it’s something we have to do. Otherwise, kids are going to be getting to school late and not ... meeting their minutes in the seat in the classroom.”
He presented the Winchester School Board with these challenges, and they worked to come up with safety rules for the expanded walk zones.
Children in elementary schools cannot walk more than 0.75 miles to school. The limit for secondary schools is one mile. Students can’t cross railroad tracks or a road that is more than two lanes wide. Finally, the speed limit on roads where students will be walking can’t be more than 25 miles per hour. Precautions for inclement weather will be taken on a case-by-case basis.
WPS has also coordinated with the city to repaint and add more crosswalks, and put up more signage to slow drivers down in the walk zones. Smith said there is a meeting with the city scheduled this week to finalize placement for these safety measures.
Crossing guards will be stationed along the walking routes to help children safely cross, and keep them moving in the right direction. Officials also said there will be an increased police presence in the walk zones to help monitor traffic speed and keep an eye on students.
Jasmine Edwards, whose 5-year-old son will walk to Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart for kindergarten this year, expressed concerns over the condition of the walking routes in her neighborhood.
“I don’t mind the walking, I just don’t believe the roads leading this way are safe enough,” Edwards said. “... We just have to make sure we can get our kids to school.”
Edwards said the information session didn’t absolve her fears, but she hopes that the meeting with the city will implement proper safety measures. She’s also saddened that her neighborhood’s beloved bus driver, Miss Terry, will no longer drive her son to school.
Merlin Enamorado, a mother of two Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart students, expressed safety concerns as well, especially since she says the area around the school isn’t accustomed to having pedestrian traffic.
“This area hasn’t had kids walking in forever. So a lot of the cars just zoom, and they’re not much aware of kids walking, so I feel like the first year is going to be really scary for the parents,” she said. “Also security from other people, you know, like, there’s just a lot of nasty people out here in this world, and knowing my daughter is going to be walking, and in the blink of an eye, you know, she can disappear.”
Enamorado’s daughter will be in third grade this year. Her son will still take a bus to school since WPS is providing transportation to all children in pre-kindergarten.
Students with disabilities who have an individualized education plan that requires transportation will continue to receive a bus. If a student is injured in a way that prevents them from walking or biking to school, arrangements can be made with the school.
Enamorado said that knowing police will be present to keep an eye on things gives her a bit more peace of mind. However, she worries about how this issue will affect her children in coming years, especially if the bus driver shortage worsens.
“It does worry me for later on ... when she has to go to a farther school,” she said. “... I’m just looking into the future. Like if this is starting now, then what’s going to happen later on?”
At the Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart meeting, parents with jobs and other responsibilities raised concerns over whether this new policy would conflict with their schedules.
In response, Van Heukelum encouraged impacted families to get to know one another, and possibly work together to get all of the kids to school.
“I even heard it at the end of this meeting, families starting to coordinate and connect with each other to help each other out,” he said. “So, you know, ‘When do you go to work? When do you go to work? Can we tag team this a little bit and I’ll take the kids on Monday, you take the kids on Tuesday?’ And so my highest hope is that the community and the neighbors come together and really gel as a group.”
The ongoing school bus driver shortage continues to affect school districts across the state and country. At one point last year, nearby Frederick County Public Schools faced a shortage of more than 60 bus drivers, according to Kim Neff, a training specialist for the FCPS transportation department.
Frederick County, however, is a much larger district, and adding walking routes wasn’t a viable solution. Through hiring events and a pay increase, Neff said Frederick County is down to just 10 open positions for the upcoming school year.
The outlook for school buses isn’t bleak. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 12% increase in bus drivers between 2021 and 2031. That would mean 23,400 more school bus drivers nationwide.
WPS is offering $15 per hour to bus drivers during training. After completing certifications, the pay goes up to $16.50 per hour. There’s also a sign-on bonus of $1,000, which applicants receive after training. If drivers stay for a year, they get another $1,000 bonus. The job also comes with benefits like health insurance and retirement.
The school system is also hiring crossing guards to help safely guide children to school. The job pays $30 per day if you do a morning and afternoon shift. Each shift is about 45 minutes long.
School officials and parents strongly urge drivers to be mindful of these new walk zones in order to keep kids safe this school year.
“The number one thing is, if you’re driving in these walk zones, you need to follow the speed limit. 25 miles an hour is pretty slow,” Van Heukelum said. “... And if you’re a neighbor in the community and you don’t have children, be a smiling face and ... just take care of each other like a good community would.”
The expanded walk zones primarily affect students attending Garland R. Quarles Elementary School and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School. Smaller areas near Daniel Morgan Intermediate/Middle School and Handley High School will also be impacted. Families within the new walk zones should have received a letter in the mail.
Aug. 10 is the first day of school for WPS students.
For more information about walk zones, visit https://www.wps.k12.va.us/Page/13309.
