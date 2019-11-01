WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools administrators are defending their sex education curriculum.
The curriculum, known as Family Life Education, was criticized by Handley High School junior Nikolas Christen in remarks to School Board members at their Monday meeting. Christen said the sex education offered isn’t comprehensive enough or taught consistently. He said the curriculum overly emphasizes abstinence, with not enough time spent on contraception methods and sexual consent issues.
Christen noted that states that heavily focus on abstinence have higher rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases among young people. His criticism came three weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said combined rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis last year were at an all-time high nationally. The CDC said a major reason for the increase was a decrease in condom use by young people.
Condom use is among the topics discussed in the WPS curriculum, according to an email from Director of Secondary Instruction Brian Wray. Other topics include the value of postponing sexual activity and the benefits of adoption for unwanted pregnancies.
Handley students spend seven to eight days per school year studying the curriculum, which is taught by physical education teachers in 80-minute classes, according to Judy McKiernan, director of student services. She said outside groups sometimes give presentations. For instance, The Laurel Center, a domestic violence and sexual assault prevention group, did a presentation for students on consent and safe dating practices. AIDS Response Effort recently did a presentation for staff.
“Instruction is designed to promote parental involvement, foster positive self-concepts and provide mechanisms for coping with peer pressure and the stresses of modern living, according to the student’s developmental stages and abilities,” Wray said. “Parents have the right to review the complete family life curricula, including all supplemental materials used in any family life education program.”
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said he reviewed the curriculum after hearing Christen’s comments. He said he was impressed with the amount of time spent on condom use and said curriculum instructors are well qualified.
Van Heukelum said he was also impressed with Christen’s remarks and passion. He said he shares his concern about rising STD rates.
Nonetheless, he said the school division is mandated to follow the standards set by the Virginia Department of Education. If standards change, the curriculum will be revised.
“It’s not a choice of whether we do X, Y or Z. We follow the Virginia Department of Education standards,” Van Heukelum said. “We all want the same thing. We certainly want our kids to be educated in this area and be safe and minimize health risks.”
