WINCHESTER — "We are here with a significant ask."
That's how Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum opened his fiscal year 2023 budget presentation to City Council on Tuesday.
The school system is seeking a $32.9 million allocation from council, which is $1.9 million more than the $31 million council awarded for the current fiscal year and $900,000 higher than what City Manager Dan Hoffman anticipated in the draft budget he has already prepared and will present to council on April 26.
Over the past decade, Van Heukelum said, council has increased its annual school funding by an average of $500,000 per year. This year's request from the schools is $1.4 million higher than the average appropriation.
"It's the biggest ask I've seen since my time on the board," said Winchester School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh, who was first appointed to the board in 2015.
The local allocation would support the school system's proposed $105 million budget for FY2023, which begins on July 1. Additional funding for the school budget will come from state and federal government sources.
Imoh explained why the system is seeking to boost its budget by $15.2 million from the current fiscal year's amount of $89.8 million.
"We want our city to be a place where family-owned businesses can be continued for generations, a city where new businesses can emerge and be sustained. We want our city to be a place where people of all social classes choose to live because of our history, culture, tangible progression and the reputation of our school division," Imoh said. "I personally do not believe that vision can be realized without having the continued ability to attract and retain highly qualified teachers and educators."
One of the most notable components of the proposed school budget is a 5% cost-of-living increase for teachers and other employees.
"How much more of a benefit would it be for our teachers to be tethered to the community they work in?" Imoh asked. "Unfortunately, that can't always happen because many of our teachers can't even afford to live in the city in which they work."
According to the online real estate listing services Zumper.com and Realtor.com, Winchester's current average rents are $1,042 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,512 for two bedrooms and $1,541 for three bedrooms, and the average selling price of a single-family home is $321,000.
A first-year teacher with Winchester Public Schools is paid $41,400, a salary that increases to $45,136 after five years. After 30 years, the base annual teaching salary is $61,668.
"We have 750 full-time employees," Van Heukelum said. "Fifty percent of those employees make less than $50,000 a year. ... Ninety percent of our employees do not make more than $75,000 a year."
The School Board's proposed budget, which hinges on the amount of money provided by City Council and the finalization of a state budget by the General Assembly, would raise a teacher's starting salary to $45,500, an amount that would increase to $51,365 after five years and $71,211 after 30 years.
According to information submitted to council by Van Heukelum, other factors driving the school system's proposed $105 million budget for FY2023 are:
- An additional 10% pay raise on top of the 5% cost-of-living increase for bus drivers, van drivers and bus aides.
- An additional 5% pay raise on top of the 5% cost-of-living increase for teaching assistants, school nurses and school psychologists.
- A 25% increase to the $100-per-day pay rate for substitute teachers, and a 50% increase to the $100-per-day pay rate for substitute nurses.
- A 7.4% increase in health insurance costs.
- Restarting after-school programs and field trips that had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We appreciate the presentation and we will take a deep look at this," Mayor and council President David Smith told Imoh and Van Heukelum.
In Winchester, the school budget adoption process can be confusing. The School Board adopts a proposed budget in March, then asks City Council for the amount of local funding needed to support that budget. Council often makes adjustments to that amount while adopting its own operating budget in May, which requires the School Board to go back and rework the school budget before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
City Council's budget adoption process will begin on April 26 when Hoffman presents a draft spending plan for its consideration. Council will then have a first reading of the proposed FY2023 budget on May 10, followed by a public hearing and final vote on May 24.
Afterward, the School Board will start adjusting its budget during a June 13 work session, then adopt the revised budget at a business meeting on June 27 — four days before the start of FY2023.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan. Vice President Kim Herbstritt was absent.
To view the Winchester School Board's budget presentation to City Council, visit https://bit.ly/3KEYLkW.
