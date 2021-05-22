The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from May 3 to 10:
Real estate over $200,000
• Christopher J. Davis to New Boscawen LLC, 7 N. Stewart St., $271,000.
• Ranik Enterprises LC to 206 S. Cameron Street LLC, 206 S. Cameron St., $275,000.
• VDS LLC to Joe Bozell, Stonecrest, 2620 Stonegate Drive, $320,000.
• Oakcrest Builders Inc. to Gianna M. Cicileo, The Towns at Brooks Manor, 216 Brooks Circle, $265,500.
• Nancy B. Horton to Dave Holliday Rentals LLC, 910 Cedar Creek Grade, $1,000,000.
• Ginton LLC to Rocio Bautista, 525 Fox Drive, $273,000.
• Jason L. Largent to William I. Parker and Rebecca C. Parker, 101 Oates Ave., $230,000.
• Randall Lee Mitchell to Dave Holliday Rentals LLC, Rolling Hills, 2715 Saratoga Drive, $300,500.
• D&E Lee LLC to Edward Chapman and Leah Filomena, Williamsburg Heights, 705 Seldon Drive, $400,000.
• Peggy White to Kevin Wolfe, Meadow Branch South, 914 Wayne Drive, $425,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.