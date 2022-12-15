A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Winchester Regional Airport’s KOKV Hangars Project was held Wednesday.
The 20,000-square-foot facility, which houses six box-style aircraft hangars, is part of a project led by Purcellville-based TMG Construction Corporation.
Wednesday’s event, attended by state and local officials, marked the completion of the first half of phase one of the project, which will bring 32 private hangars to the airport over a six-year period. The second half of phase one will result in the construction of five hangars.
The hangar condominiums, which will be operated and maintained by TMG, are for sale at prices that range from $567,000 to $620,000. Located along the airport’s southside, the hangars have direct airfield access and boast internet, bathrooms and central compressed air.
TMC officials want the hangars to be an enticing place for aircraft to idle, boosting the economic potential for the airport and the region.
“We’re very fortunate to be here today celebrating the first six of 32 hangars,” said TMG owner Joe Matthews. “Private industry, [the Winchester Regional] airport authority and a large group of stakeholders were able to collaborate to make this happen.”
Airport Executive Director Nick Sabo said “these beautiful new hangars” are “now attached to an airport that is striving to connect to its community.”
A partnership between TMG and the airport for the 32 hangars was made official in June 2021. The company broke ground on the project in February. TMG plans to invest $18 million to $20 million in project, company officials previously stated.
Located in Frederick County, Winchester Regional Airport is a general aviation airport. Apart from the new hangars built by TMG, the airport has 61 T-hangers and seven corporate hangars. The six new hangars are either 60 or 52 feet wide.
Glenn Kautt, president of United States Aviation LLC, now owns a 60-foot-wide hangar in which he parked a Gulf Stream TWIN Commander 1000, manufactured in 1985, that he uses for business. Two other hangars have also been purchased by aircraft owners, signaling that interest is high.
“For those of you who understand aviation, which I’ve been in for more than 50 years, it is very difficult to find this kind of construction anywhere. This is a rare but absolutely spectacular example of what can happen if you have people who have vision, who have energy, and purpose,” Kautt said.
TMG is preparing to start construction on the next five hangars, Matthews said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.