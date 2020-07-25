WINCHESTER — Winchester Regional Airport and Shenandoah University have launched an internship program that makes students an integral part of the airport’s daily operations.
Airport Director Nicholas Sabo said the airport, at 491 Airport Road, recently established a learning agreement with SU's School of Business and tailored a list of tasks that would be appropriate for a student to assist the airport with. Sabo said SU interns will help develop business strategies, maximize revenues, assess debt calculations and risk, and identify potential business opportunities.
Robert Presley, 22, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Shenandoah University, is the first student to participate in the paid summer internship. He began his internship during the first week of July and will continue working at the airport through Aug. 15.
Presley said he has been involved with business strategy and the planning involved with the future layout of the airport. He has also done marketing and design work and has proposed several business and financial negotiations. He described the airport as “a positive place to work.”
“They’ve given me a lot of autonomy to make decisions to impact the direction of the airport, which I think is amazing,” Presley said. “For them to have that much trust in me as an intern, I appreciate it very much.”
Presley said he was initially surprised how many moving parts there were at the airport, and realized that the airport staff wear many different hats. He said he has also learned a lot about grants — how they are acquired, what the limitations are, what they can be used for and what regulations need to be in place in order to receive them.
“He’s been fantastic,” Sabo said of Presley. “The energy level, the enthusiasm for the projects we are working on has been phenomenal. He’s brought a lot of insight that we simply don’t have at the staff level. He’s actually been operational from day one and has contributed in a positive way. It’s refreshing to be able to have strategic-level conversations with somebody who's got the type of finance and business education that he has to be able to sort out different options.”
Giles Jackson, associate professor of Business, Sustainability and Society at SU, said Presley was the student who first came to mind when the internship program was initially being discussed with the airport. He described Presley as “a very intelligent and inquisitive and hardworking young man.”
Jackson said SU is excited to form a relationship with the airport, saying there is currently massive growth in the aviation industry. He believes the success of this program could lead to SU partnering with other airports in the future.
“Our whole model at Shenandoah is shifting towards most courses having some kind of practical engagement with a client,” Jackson said. “This becomes another opportunity to make education relevant and practical.”
Sabo said the airport would also like to continue the internship program.
“We hope to make this an enduring thing,” Sabo said. “I don’t know how frequent, but something we do on a regular basis in partnership with SU. We’d really like to hold this as a model for other students to take internships at other airports in Virginia even, just because airports themselves present such a unique place for business operations to occur. You’ve got to balance a lot of things from regulatory requirements, to an overarching need for safety above all, and to find a way to generate business activities.”
