WINCHESTER — The Winchester Regional Airport Authority on Thursday received the 2021 Frank G. Brewer Memorial Aerospace Education Award from the Civil Air Patrol’s (CAP) Virginia Wing.
Virginia Wing Commander Col. Elizabeth Sydow presented the award to the Winchester Regional Airport Authority Board of Directors during its business meeting in the airport terminal.
Established in December 1959, the award is a memorial to Brewer and his lifelong interest in aviation, youth and education. Nominees are evaluated on CAP program support, significance of accomplishment, community involvement, and support of all facets of the aerospace education mission over a continuous period of at least five years.
The award recognizes more than 30 years of support by the Winchester Regional Airport Authority for the Virginia Wing's Winchester Composite Squadron. Specific examples include the provision of hangar facilities, aircraft tie downs, conference rooms, meeting areas, and direct assistance for emergency services missions involving several interstate CAP squadrons.
“We are proud to be based at the Winchester Regional Airport,” Winchester Composite Squadron Commander Maj. Jacob Bixler states in a news release. “Our Squadron can aspire to greater heights knowing it has the Authority as a partner in our mission to serve the community, save lives, and shape positive futures for area youths.”
The Winchester Composite Squadron is comprised of both cadets (12 to 21 years old) and senior members (18 and older), according to online information. It currently has around 25 cadets and 16 senior members. "Members of the Winchester Composite Squadron are comprised citizens from all occupations who believe in helping their community," the group's website states.
Looking ahead, the authority has committed to assisting in the planning and development of a new squadron headquarters facility.
“The work of Civil Air Patrol embodies how aviation can be used to serve the public good,” authority Chairman Bill Pifer said in the release. “CAP is a credit to our airport and community and we are glad to be a small part of their success.”
For information about the Winchester Regional Airport, visit www.flyokv.com.
For information about Civil Air Patrol’s Virginia Wing, visit https://vawg.cap.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.