Winchester Regional Airport held its inaugural Girls in Aviation Day over the weekend to cater to young women interested in careers in flight.
The event brought 50 girls across a range of ages to a corporate hanger to learn about career pathways in aviation, meet pilots and encounter hands-on stations that highlighted various aspects of the aviation industry. It was co-sponsored by the D.C. chapter of Women in Aviation, a group whose aim is to promote female participation in the aerospace workforce.
The push to demonstrate to young women that they can play a role in a field currently dominated by men comes at a time when the number of women flying aircraft around the world is around 3%. Groups like Women in Aviation are trying to reverse the narrative by educating girls about an industry that is rapidly growing and changing.
“We provide year-round resources to assist women in aviation and aerospace and to encourage women to pursue aviation careers. WAI also offers educational outreach programs to young people nationally and internationally,” reads a mission statement on the Women in Aviation’s website.
Girls in Aviation Day provided palpable opportunities for those who attended to act on their interest by enrolling in flight classes or speak to representatives from programs like Starbase, designed to help youth find careers in STEM fields.
“We want to show girls they can be anything they want, including commercial pilots, and show them the opportunities in the aerospace industry. We also want to have a qualified workforce, so there is a direct link to growing the aerospace workforce in our region,” said Nicholas Sabo, the airport’s executive director.
On Saturday, many of the girls who attended the event were from the region. The Winchester Regional Airport, located in Frederick County, serves five jurisdictions: Warren, Shenandoah, Clarke and Frederick counties and the city of Winchester.
“It was a great first year. We have even more ideas to make it fun and exciting in the future,” Sabo said.
