WINCHESTER — The Winchester Regional Airport Authority has been awarded a $3.57 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.
The grant is 100% federally funded and does not have a local match requirement.
“This substantial federal investment in the Winchester Regional Airport is vital for the continued success of transportation, job creation, and economic development in the region,” announced Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) in a news release. “Our airport sustains aviation activity including air ambulance operations that serve the public interest, and brings visitors and businesses from across the country to the Shenandoah Valley.”
The airport will use the grant funds for the first phase of construction to rehabilitate an aircraft parking apron and taxiway, and an obstruction removal project to remove vegetation in the runway approach and departure paths.
“These projects further enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations,” said airport Executive Director Nick Sabo in the release. “The airport has a tremendous positive impact on local residents and employers, and this grant is proof that our federal partners understand these benefits”. Construction projects funded by the grant are expected to begin in early 2022.
For information about the airport, visit www.flyokv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.