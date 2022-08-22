WINCHESTER — The Winchester Regional Airport has received a $4.1 million grant offer from the Virginia Department of Aviation to help construct its new terminal building at 491 Airport Road.
Airport Executive Director Nicholas Sabo made the announcement at Thursday evening’s Airport Authority meeting.
“We have until October 24th to execute that grant,” he told the board. “But it is in hand. So that's great news.”
The airport will soon replace its existing 9,245-square-foot terminal, built in 1989, with a new 16,300-square-foot terminal. The new building will be roughly 100 feet south of the current location to meet revised Federal Aviation Administration standards.
The project will be funded entirely with federal and state grants and loans. No local tax dollars will be used.
Sabo said the airport has applied for an up to $5 million loan from the USDA, but the actual debt incurred will depend on the project's cost. He estimates that the airport will only need to take on $2.2 million in debt from the USDA.
He added that the airport is likely to move forward awarding a construction bid in September. At last month’s meeting, he said the low bid for the terminal replacement project was $10.2 million from G-W Management Services LLC.
“We're setting the table to be in position to issue notice of award to the apparent low bidder no later than September 10,” Sabo said. “That is the 60-day window from when bids were open. And that's how long we requested them to hold pricing. And so there's no real incentive to accelerate that timeline. So we'll take all that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.