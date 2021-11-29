WINCHESTER — Winchester Regional Airport is slated to get $1.48 million in federal funding as part of the infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden, according to U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Va.
In a news release, the senators said that airports in Virginia are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the infrastructure deal. The funds will be distributed to Virginia airports over five years.
The funding represents Virginia’s share of $15 billion in direct grants to airports expected around the country as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Airport Director Nicholas Sabo said he hopes the money can be used for airport maintenance and a project to relocate the terminal building at 491 Airport Road, but he added that he needs to further examine the stipulations. The airport intends to replace its existing 9,245-square-foot terminal, built in 1989, with a new one roughly 100 feet south of the current location. The relocation is needed to meet revised Federal Aviation Administration standards.
“We’re incredibly excited about getting an investment by our federal partners,” Sabo said.
Sabo said the federal investment not only benefits airports but also supports local employers.
“We are thrilled about the potential use of these funds,” Sabo said. “We’ve got a lot of different applications [for funding], of course. We have a pretty impressive capital plan over the next five years.”
The Winchester Airport is for private airplanes. There are no public flights in or out, only private flights. Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used for rich people to store their toys.
Why is so much money being thrown at the airport? That money could be used for so many more important things and put places where it is really needed. Why is money always directed to growth and not economics and helping people that need it to make life more comfortable or livable for the homeless and needy?
