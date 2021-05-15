WINCHESTER — Winchester Regional Airport Authority will host the 12th VALOR 5K at 8 a.m. May 22.
The event, formerly known as the Trooper Manion 5K and Kids Mile, is a memorial race honoring all current and former public safety and military personnel from the Shenandoah Valley. Local law enforcement initially created the event in remembrance of Virginia State Police Trooper Kevin C. Manion, who was killed in the line of duty in 2006 in Clarke County when a rifle in a suspect’s vehicle discharged. He was 27. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jared Nail, one of the race directors, said event organizers later decided to broaden the event to recognize all military and first responders who have served and sacrificed.
“Of course, we want to continue to honor Kevin Manion,” Nail said. “But there’s been a lot of law enforcement officers lost since Kevin Manion and even prior to Kevin Manion, and we just wanted to broaden the name of the event to reflect and honor all of those who served.”
This year’s event is a collaboration of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Valley Runners and the airport.
In previous years, the race was held on Airport Road. For this year’s race, the airport’s runway at 491 Airport Road will be closed to allow participants to complete the race on paved surfaces typically reserved for aircraft operations. Military, fire and rescue, and law enforcement will be on display on the race route. A one-mile kids race also will be held. Shenandoah Valley Runners will professionally time the event, and preregistered participants will receive an official race shirt.
Nail said airport Executive Director Nick Sabo suggested relocating the race to the runway.
“We always seize on opportunities to showcase the airport, especially in this exciting way and foster community engagement with the airport at any level,” Sabo said. “What better way to experience the airport up close and personal than by running on the runway?”
Last year was supposed to be the first year the race took place on the runway, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation. This year, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
“We are very excited to get people out to enjoy the weather and enjoy the outdoors,” Nail said. “We are stoked about it.”
Nail said the event typically attracts 200-250 runners, but he expects a higher turnout this year because it will be held in May instead of March.
Parking for the event will be located on airport property and along Admiral Byrd Drive. The cost to participate in the 5K is $25 per person, while participation in the Valor Kids Mile is $10. Preregistration can be done online until 7 a.m. on race day. Race day registration begins at 7 a.m.
All proceeds from the race support the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp, a free five-day camp focused on community service, team-building exercises, STEM education, and character building.
Nail said the race usually raises $7,000 to $10,000.
There will be various prizes at the event. First place will receive $225, second place $125 and third $100. The first-place masters prize for those age 40 and up will be $75 and the grand masters prize for those 50 and up will be $50.
For more details about the race and registration information, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Winchester/VALOR5K.
For information about the Winchester Regional Airport, visit www.flyokv.com.
