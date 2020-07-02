WINCHESTER — The Department of Transportation announced this week that Winchester Regional Airport will receive a $180,000 grant to help the airport relocate its taxiway at 491 Airport Road.
The grant, from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program, is designed to help the airport meet its operational needs. A taxiway connects the runway to the apron, hangars and other facilities to provide a path for aircraft.
The airport plans to relocate its taxiway 100 feet south to meet revised FAA standards that require 400 feet of space between the taxiway and the airport so that large aircraft don’t hit each other.
Winchester Regional Airport Executive Director Nicholas Sabo told The Star the grant money will be used to acquire a parcel of land on the airport’s property boundary to help facilitate the taxiway’s relocation.
Normally, the airport would have to match some of the grant money, but this year the grant is 100% federally funded as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.
“The ability to move forward with capital improvements ensures critical infrastructure will not become a victim of these uncertain times, and helps our airport continue to meet the aviation needs of the region,” said Sabo in a news release.
Sabo said the airport hopes to begin construction on the relocated taxiway sometime between 2022-2023, roughly around the same time the airport hopes to begin construction of a new terminal building and airport apron.
“All of those projects kind of have to work together,” Sabo said. “We’ll have a new apron where the [terminal] building currently sits and the new building will be in the current building’s parking lot.”
The airport authority hopes to replace the airport’s outdated terminal building at 491 Airport Road, which is not in line with modern standards. Plans call for the new facility to be closer to Airport Road, about 200 feet south of the current terminal. Early estimates peg the construction of the project at around $6.1 million.
Sabo said the airport is trying to secure a grant this fall that would allow the airport to begin site work to prepare for the construction of a new terminal building. Sabo said sitework would cost about $1.1 million to $1.2 million.
