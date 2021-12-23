WINCHESTER — Winchester Regional Airport will be eligible to receive $295,000 during the current fiscal year from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden on Nov. 15
Last week, Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10, announced new first-year funding amounts that Virginia’s 10 airports will receive under the bipartisan act.
The airports set to receive first-year funding include:
Washington Dulles International Airport: $22,844,908
Leesburg Executive Airport: $763,000
Manassas Regional Airport: $763,000
Winchester Regional Airport: $295,000
“Our airports are key drivers of the local economy and support jobs for thousands of Virginians across the Commonwealth,” Wexton stated in a news release. “I’m proud that this new federal funding will make it possible for local airports to make operational upgrades, renovations, and safety improvements, and I look forward to seeing the ways that this historic investment benefits our region.”’
According to the release, these airports will receive a similar tranche of funding each year for the next five years, as part of a program for airport development. The tranche could vary from year to year, as the funding reflects annual enplanement totals. In addition to these guaranteed funds, the airports can compete with other airports across the country for grants from an additional $5 billion for terminal and landside improvements.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $15 billion in formula funding to help redevelop airports across the country. Projects that qualify for funding include improvements to runways and taxiways, terminal development, and noise prevention. The law also includes an additional $5 billion nationally for FAA towers and facilities funding, which the FAA will distribute among airports in need.
Last month, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that Virginia is expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years. Winchester Regional Airport is expected to get $1.48 million within that five-year-period.
Airport Director Nicholas Sabo said the funds will be used for crucial infrastructure. Sabo said that the airport could wait a few years before spending the $295,000 to accumulate more money to invest in a large project that the $295,000 alone wouldn’t cover.
One potential use of the money is to help support relocating the airport’s terminal building at 491 Airport Road. The airport needs to replace its existing 9,245-square-foot terminal, built in 1989, with a new one roughly 100 feet south of the current location to meet revised Federal Aviation Administration standards.
However, Sabo said the regional airport intends to apply for terminal funds through a competitive grant process that is being funded by the infrastructure legislation. He said he expects a notice of funding opportunities to land in January.
“We are going to be aggressively pursuing that program as well,” Sabo said.
