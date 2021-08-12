WINCHESTER — Just when you thought it was safe to go back inside Rouss City Hall without a face mask, City Manager Dan Hoffman has announced that, effective immediately, all employees and visitors to Winchester government buildings are once again required to mask up before entering.
“We will be going back to masks, even for our vaccinated employees,” Hoffman said at the start of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. “We will be asking that all visitors to City Hall be masked.”
Hoffman’s announcement came less than a month and a half after he lifted a 16-month state of emergency in Winchester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City buildings, including Rouss City Hall, were closed to the public for several months during the state of emergency and, when they reopened, face masks were required of staff and visitors. The mask policy was lifted over the spring as vaccines against the coronavirus became widely available.
Hoffman said he is also exploring ways to incentivize unvaccinated city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I’m not going to be mandating the vaccine, but we do want to encourage staff to get vaccinated,” he said.
Currently, Hoffman said 71% of city employees are vaccinated.
“We have some stellar departments including the Police Department. They’re around 86%,” he said. “But we know we could do a little bit better. We will be making a push over the next few weeks to try to get some additional folks vaccinated and then, hopefully as soon as possible, go back to not having to wear masks.”
Hoffman said his policy decision was based on guidance from state and national health officials in the wake of a recent surge of new COVID-19 infections, particularly those involving the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state’s daily number of new, confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses dropped to just 76 on June 12, but shot up to 959 on Aug. 2.
To date, the department reports there have been a total of 549,561 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia since the pandemic began in March 2020, plus another 163,634 probable cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta states the delta variant of COVID-19 can be transmitted by people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, so it updated its mask-wearing guidelines on July 27. The CDC now recommends that everyone, even people who are vaccinated, wear a face mask indoors when visiting places with high or substantial infection rates.
On Wednesday, the CDC ranked Winchester and Frederick, Warren and Shenandoah counties as locales with high transmission rates, while Clarke County’s rate was listed as substantial. The means the CDC is recommending that everyone in the Northern Shenandoah Valley wear masks indoors, even if they have been fully vaccinated.
Since COVID-19 arrived in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the state Department of Health has reported the following local statistics related to the pandemic:
Winchester — 3,030 cases, 128 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
Frederick County — 8,564 cases, 281 hospitalizations, 103 deaths
Clarke County — 1,018 cases, 48 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
Warren County — 3,320 cases, 130 hospitalizations, 63 deaths
Shenandoah County — 4,474 cases, 221 hospitalizations, 135 deaths
For more information about COVID-19 and its delta variant, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online at cdc.gov and the Virginia Department of Health at vdh.virginia.gov.
Congratulations, Dan Hoffman! Thanks for doing the right thing and following CDC guidelines- keeping people safe- wish FCPS would do the same- masks should be mandatory indoors and vaccines should be strongly encouraged-
Imagine a Vaccine so safe that the Government has to coerce you to take it... for a Virus so deadly that you have to be tested to find out if you have it.
Just a reminder...
A genuine Pandemic doesn't require 24/7 advertising to remind you that it exists.
Real Pandemics don't need marketing campaigns and endless propaganda
..but psychological operations DO
The City of Winchester made the right decision. Until we can get this delta variant under control, wearing a mask is the considerate thing to do. And it may well save lives.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
FYI ... Dr. Daniel Stock Interviewed on Tucker Carlson
Fast forward to segment 26:34 ...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ddv6NpYxEcxW/?fbclid=IwAR3qoXERfoSv8t_wDTphVSEnhY8jD3W1lGpJXBBzqZPFl0ZqZ7OMKyuONJM
tucker carlson ....LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL
who in their right mind would get medical advice from a "coach" anyway.
What happened to the flu in 2020?
It's been here all along, it didn't go anywhere according to information obtained from the CDC as stock clinics were not able to distinguish between the flu and COVID.
So ... the flu in 2020 got tagged as COVID!
"CDC urges labs to use COVID tests that can differentiate from flu"
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged labs this week to stock clinics with kits that can test for both the coronavirus and the flu as the "influenza season" draws near.
The CDC said Wednesday, July 21st it will withdrawal its request for the "Emergency Use Authorization" of real-time diagnostic testing kits, which were used starting in February 2020 to detect signs of the coronavirus, by the end of the year.
The U.S. has reported more than 34.4 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020 and more than 610,000 deaths. But while cases of COVID-19 soared nationwide, hospitalizations and deaths caused by influenza dropped.
According to data released by the CDC earlier this month, influenza mortality rates were significantly lower throughout 2020 than previous years.
There were 646 deaths relating to the flu among adults reported in 2020, whereas in 2019 the CDC estimated that between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from influenza-related illnesses.
The CDC urged laboratories to "save both time and resources" by introducing kits that can determine and distinguish a positive test for the coronavirus and flu."CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses," the agency said Wednesday.
Laboratories will have until the close of 2021 before the CDC officially withdrawals its Emergency Use Authorization of the Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.
Final Flu Season Metrics 2020/21:
Each flu season, the CDC tracks a few important metrics that help tell the story of how severe the current flu season is compared to previous seasons. Here are a few numbers to sum up the 2020/2021 flu season, running from October 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021.
Mortality - The PIC mortality rate is the rate of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza, or COVID-19. This year, the majority of PIC deaths were due to COVID-19. 646 deaths were attributed to the flu.
Pediatric Deaths - Pediatric deaths are the number of deaths of people under the age of 18. In 2019/20, there were 195 pediatric deaths. There was one pediatric death during the 2020/21 season
Final 2019/20 Flu Numbers:
The final data on flu season 2019/2020 was released by the CDC in April as COVID-19 continued to spread throughout the United States.
Between October 1, 2019 and April 4, 2020, the flu resulted in:
39 to 56 million illnesses
410,000 to 740,000 hospitalizations
24,000 to 62,000 deaths
195 pediatric deaths
Sources:
https://hive.rochesterregional.org/2020/01/flu-season-2020
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
No job, huh?
OH NO!!!! Are the city buildings going to require shirts and shoes too!? I hope not, or everyone is going to poo their panties!
Like you? Boy sit down.
Sorry what little lady? I can't hear you through your mask.
