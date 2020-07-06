The COVID-19 pandemic might have prevented high school baseball teams from taking the diamond this year, but area fans can see players with ties to all five local high schools at Winchester’s Bridgeforth Field this summer.
Bridgeforth is the new home field for the Winchester Renegades, a 15-player team made up almost entirely of former Winchester Post 21 players. The state’s American Legion Board elected not to sponsor baseball this year because of COVID-19, forcing people like longtime Post 21 general manager Nate Eback to develop travel baseball teams under different names this summer.
A lot of teams in the region previously associated with American Legion made travel baseball a reality this summer. Winchester is one of 13 teams from Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia that are in the Northern Virginia Veterans Independent Baseball League.
Winchester, Stafford and Culpeper are the only cities that were part of the nine-team American Legion District 15-16 league that are a part of the NVVIBL. Six cities from Legion District 17 (the Arlington-Fairfax area) and a squad from Martinsburg (W.Va.) are among the other teams in the league.
Eback said the Renegades will be part of the NVVIBL tournament that will take place in the first week of August following the conclusion of Winchester’s 21-game regular season.
The Renegades (1-0-1) opened their season on Sunday with a doubleheader in Charlottesville, tying the first game 3-3 and winning the second 20-3. (Last Tuesday’s contest against the Blue Ridge Generals was considered a scrimmage by the Renegades, who only had one practice prior to that event.)
Winchester continues its season today on the road at 6 p.m. against Hampshire (W.Va.). The Renegades’ home opener is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against Martinsburg. Winchester will conclude its regular season on July 31 against Stafford.
The Renegades are coached by Marc Timmons, who led the Post 21 Junior team to the Junior state title last year. Ten players who were on that team make up the Renegades.
“This is a scrappy group of kids,” Timmons said. “Last year, when we won Juniors, it wasn’t that we were overpowering by any means. But we fight and stay in games and just find ways to score runs and win.”
Winchester has three players back from last year’s Post 21 Senior team, which went 10-7-3.
That group is led by recent Clarke County graduate and second baseman Danny Lyman, who will play for NCAA Division III Emory & Henry next year. As a junior, Lyman batted .354 (28 for 79) with 14 RBIs, 24 runs, eight doubles and seven stolen bases. He had a .416 on-base percentage.
Timmons expects Lyman, who can also pitch, and recent James Wood graduate and outfielder Lucas Whitacre to set the tone offensively.
“Those guys are fast, contact guys that are going to get on base,” Timmons said. “When they get on, they’re going to run a little bit.”
Other returnees are 2019 Clarke County graduate and catcher Eamon Juday (.328, 16 RBIs, 14 runs as a senior) and recent Sherando graduate John McIntyre, a pitcher and second baseman.
Because of the large number of games and the types of games — all contests will be nine innings with the exception of doubleheader games — Timmons said 11 of the 15 players will be pitching options.
The staff will be led by 2019 Handley graduate Tommy Downey, who played for the Post 21 Junior team two years ago.
The right-hander posted a 3.96 ERA and struck out 37 batters in 51.1 innings and hit .345 (20 of 58) with 15 RBIs as a Judges senior. Downey has signed to play with NCAA Division II Salem (W.Va.) University after playing for the Scotland (Pa.) Campus Sports prep school in 2019-20. (Downey pitched 15.2 innings with 16 strikeouts and a 3.89 ERA during Scotland’s 40-game fall season.)
Timmons also expects recent graduates Nate White (James Wood) and Ronnie Hileman (Millbrook) to pitch a lot of innings. Both were also listed as first baseman for their respective high school teams.
Downey will also play third base in college and will do the same for Winchester. Timmons said he expects Downey to also be a fixture at the top of the order.
Timmons said the only player on this year’s team who hasn’t previously been in the Post 21 program is Lyman’s younger brother Luke, a rising junior utility player and pitcher at Clarke County.
Others on this year’s roster are: Handley — rising senior and first baseman Jacob Stewart; James Wood — rising senior second baseman/pitcher Dalton Krossman and recent graduate and first baseman Hayden Cunningham; Millbrook — recent graduate and utility player/pitcher Tim Hughes; rising junior and utility player/pitcher William Croyle; and recent graduate and catcher/pitcher Robbie Hummer; Sherando — rising senior and catcher/pitcher Drew Franchok.
As far as COVID-19, Eback said the league as a whole is emphasizing social distancing as much as possible and stressing that players should stay away from the team if they’re sick.
Timmons said he’s seeing a lot of enthusiasm from the team following a spring in which none of them could play organized baseball. Eight players had their senior high school seasons wiped out.
“There’s a lot of rust we’re trying to knock off,” Timmons said. “There’s a lot of things we need to improve on, but those guys are excited and happy to finally be on the field.”
Sunday’s Games
In the first game, Winchester and Charlottesville played nine innings before settling for a 3-3 tie.
The Renegades tied the game up at 3-3 in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Juday (2 for 4) that scored Danny Lyman (2 for 5 with an RBi), who had reached on a single.
Winchester loaded the bases in the ninth on an error, hit batter and a walk after the first batters were retired, but a flyout ended the threat.
Juday and Lyman each stole a base for the Renegades. Cunningham hit a solo home run as part of two-run fifth inning.
The Renegades shut out Charlottesville over the last eight innings. Hileman started and gave up three earned runs, six hits and walked four batters while striking out six in 7.1 innings. McIntyre pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed one hit, one walk and struck out two batters.
The second game lasted just four innings. Winchester put the game away with 12 runs in the first inning and led 14-2 after two innings and 15-3 after three before ending with five runs in the fourth.
Downey led the 11-hit effort by going 2 for 2 with a double, run and five RBIs. Winchester was also propelled by Whitacre (2 for 3 with four runs, three RBIs and two walks); Juday (1 for 2 with two runs, three RBIs, a walk and a double); Croyle (1 for 1 with two runs, two RBIs, a walk and a triple); Danny Lyman (three runs, three walks, RBI); Krossman (1 for 2 with two runs, two walks and an RBI); Luke Lyman (double, RBI); and Hileman (1 for 1 with two runs, and RBI and three walks).
On the mound, Downey allowed two runs (both earned), one hit and two walks and struck out four in two innings, and Hughes allowed one unearned run and two hits and struck out one in two innings.
