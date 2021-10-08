WINCHESTER — City officials are seeking the public's input on a pair of planned infrastructure projects that could bring traffic flow improvements to Millwood Avenue and, after 20 years, finally complete the Green Circle Trail.
Feedback is currently being accepted via online surveys posted at winchesterva.gov/current-city-projects. Members of Winchester's Public Services Department are also available on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons to meet with anyone who would like more information about the projects prior to providing their feedback.
The deadline for completing and submitting the online surveys is Nov. 19.
According to a media release from the city of Winchester, the Millwood Avenue traffic improvements would take place between Interstate 81 and Apple Blossom Drive. City staff are coordinating design efforts with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), which plans to replace the I-81 overpass on Millwood.
A schematic of the proposed work on Millwood Avenue, including the bridge replacement, is available on the city's website, winchesterva.gov. The city’s portion of the work would include:
- Removing the traffic signal at Millwood and Mall Boulevard, and eliminating the ability to make left turns from Mall Boulevard to Millwood Avenue.
- Creating double left turn lanes for westbound Millwood drivers turning onto Apple Blossom Drive.
- Creating a left turn lane for westbound Millwood drivers to turn into the former Perkins Restaurant and Best Western hotel at 711 Millwood Ave., which now serves as dormitories and a dining hall for Shenandoah University students.
- Extending the right turn lane for eastbound Millwood drivers turning onto southbound I-81. This would be a free-flowing lane with no traffic signal.
The cost of Winchester’s proposed work on Millwood Avenue is expected to exceed $6 million and would be funded by a combination of city and VDOT revenue-sharing funds. Money is expected to become available in 2025.
Phase IV of the Green Circle Trail would complete the pedestrian and biking trail that was first conceived in 2001. Construction is expected to begin in two to three years and there are two potential options for the trail's final section:
- The Jubal Early Drive option would be shorter in length, have lower construction costs and require fewer easements from private property owners.
- The Abrams Creek option would provide a more scenic and natural trail experience that is more separated from traffic. It could potentially be safer as well because it would not require crossing Jubal Early Drive or Millwood Avenue.
The city has designated $5 million in local and VDOT revenue-sharing funds for completing the Green Circle Trail.
For more information on both proposed infrastructure projects, visit winchesterva.gov.
