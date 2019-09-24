WINCHESTER — About 300 square feet of office space at the Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St. is getting spruced up, with help from Lowe’s employees at the store’s location in the Rutherford Crossing shopping center.
On Friday, a small group of Lowe’s employees got to work adding cabinets and countertops, painting walls, and installing new doors. Their efforts are part of the Lowe’s Heroes program.
Scott Hines, who is the store’s manager, said the Winchester Rescue Mission was chosen as a program beneficiary because of its positive contributions to the community.
Winchester Rescue Mission provides food and shelter to those in need. It has 32 beds available for men. Breakfast is served at 6 a.m. and dinner at 5 p.m. daily to anyone.
Hines said the office renovation will take about three weeks to complete. He estimates that about 30 volunteers from the store will help out.
Vicki Culbreth, development director for the Winchester Rescue Mission, said she is “thrilled” the mission is a beneficiary of the project, as the nonprofit operates on a tight budget of $250,000 a year. The new countertops will provide more desk space. The solid wood doors being installed will help improve confidentiality.
“We are talking to individuals about some pretty sensitive materials,” Culbreth said. “We do case management for all of the individuals who are staying here, so it’s good to have a space where we can talk to them in private.”
Culbreth said the improvements will “help us better care for the individuals we are working with.”
“We were just grateful Lowe’s contacted us,” Culbreth said. “They are going to help the entire community by helping us do our jobs better.”
