WINCHESTER — The Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office has become one of the first in the commonwealth to earn accreditation from the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia.
According to a press release from Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann Burkholder, accreditation is awarded to offices that have met the association’s rigorous standards for education, customer service, personnel and ethics policies, and assessment methodology.
Each accredited office underwent an audit to ensure compliance, and is required to demonstrate an annual continuation of association standards.
“It signifies that the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office has met the highest standards of professionalism as set forth by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia,” association President Thomas Blackwell said in the release. “In this, our centennial year, commissioners from around the state have worked to attain office accreditation in order to ensure greater accountability and increased uniformity with respect to office procedures for all our taxpayers.”
In September, Burkholder was elected fourth vice president of the association during its 100th annual conference in Williamsburg. Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office employee Zoyla Haddock was awarded Master Deputy Commissioner status, joining longtime office staffers Linda Funk and Barbara Thompson in achieving the certification.
For more information about the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia, visit vacomrev.com.
