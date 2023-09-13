WINCHESTER — A pedestrian bridge that was rejected by City Council three years ago resurfaced on Tuesday in a revised form that links its fate to the completion of Winchester's Green Circle Trail.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach rekindled the subject when he asked council for permission to seek $10 million in revenue-sharing funds from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for upcoming improvements to Papermill Road and the construction of the final leg of the Green Circle Trail.
Winchester is allowed to seek up to $5 million in VDOT revenue-sharing funds per year. If approved, the money would be issued to the city in fiscal years 2027 and '28. Even though the funding would be at least three years away, Eisenach said he needed council's direction now because the application deadline is in three weeks.
All revenue-sharing funds issued by VDOT must be matched by City Council. That means Winchester would have to put up $5 million of its own money to receive a $5 million allocation from the state.
The Papermill Road improvements would include sidewalks, curbs, gutters, bicycle lanes, improved drainage and the addition of a roundabout at the street's intersection with Shawnee Drive. Eisenach said he wants to apply for $5 million in VDOT revenue-sharing funds to be issued in fiscal year 2027, plus another $3.77 million in FY28, to help cover the $15 million to $18 million cost of the work.
"We've already been awarded a million dollars in revenue-sharing funds for that project," Eisenach told council, referring to VDOT money approved in 2021. "This would be the balance to cover the actual construction of it."
He also wants $1.23 million in revenue-sharing funds in FY28 to help finish construction of the Green Circle Trail, a recreational trail that commenced in 2001. Unlike previous proposals for the trail's completion, Eisenach has included a pedestrian bridge that would link the campus of Shenandoah University (SU) to the school's student dorms and a dining facility on the other side of Millwood Avenue. Currently, a traffic light and painted crosswalk link Shenandoah's campus to the property at 711 Millwood Ave.
"There's 30,000 cars a day on that section of Millwood," Eisenach said. "That's not really safe to have a lot of pedestrians crossing there."
Eisenach's current proposal would reroute the remaining 1½-mile portion of the Green Circle Trail from a pathway approved by City Council in June 2022 to one that would cut through SU's campus. It would also require building a pedestrian bridge in the 700 block of Millwood Avenue — an idea that council previously rejected in July 2020 — and raise the cost of the trail's completion from about $1.6 million to as much as $15 million.
"Certainly this is much more expensive," Eisenach admitted on Tuesday.
The reason the bridge proposal was rejected three years ago was because council members at that time expressed concerns over using state funds to pay for a pedestrian bridge that would primarily serve the private Shenandoah University and its students. There are few businesses in the 700 block of Millwood Avenue, and the properties where the bridge would begin and end are both owned by SU. Eisenach said the university has already agreed to grant easements to allow for the bridge's construction.
"Is this pedestrian bridge project any different from the one that was proposed in 2020?" Councilor Emily Windle asked Eisenach.
"It's the same," Eisenach replied. "When it was presented a few years back, it was not part of the Green Circle extension, so that's the big difference."
He said the $1.23 million, if approved by VDOT, would basically cover design costs for the trail and pedestrian bridge. Construction would add another $12 million to $15 million to the bill, with City Council on the hook for up to half of that amount.
"We would apply for additional funding in future years," Eisenach said.
Councilor Corey Sullivan asked if SU has ever been asked to contribute money for the bridge's construction. Eisenach said there have been no significant conversations regarding potential funding assistance from the college.
"I'm kind of at the same place where I've always been with the bridge," Sullivan said. "It's just not going to go over well with my constituents. ... There are other places in the city we might be able to use the money for a higher priority."
Councilor Les Veach said he has already heard from citizens who suspect the final portion of the Green Circle Trail was rerouted to build a pedestrian bridge that would primarily benefit SU while costing city taxpayers millions of dollars.
"That's an argument I'm going to have to fight, especially if SU isn't willing to sit down and talk about contributing to the cost of the pedestrian bridge or a wider trail," Veach said. "I think SU should sit down at the table with us and say, 'We'll help with the cost.'"
Despite the objections of City Council's three Republicans, its six Democratic members expressed support for the trail's new path and the inclusion of a pedestrian bridge.
"If we don't address the safety issue now," Mayor David Smith said, referring to the current pedestrian crossing in the 700 block of the heavily traveled Millwood Avenue, "it will be a liability at some point and a terrible cost to the city."
"The students at SU are a part of this community," council President Kim Herbstritt said, noting they deserve the same public services and safety improvements as anyone else in Winchester.
Council voted 6-3 Tuesday night to authorize Eisenach to apply for the $10 million in VDOT revenue-sharing funds to help pay for the Green Circle Trail's completion, including the construction of a pedestrian bridge, as well as the Papermill Road improvements.
VDOT will base its decision, in part, on how much the projects will benefit the public. Last year, when Winchester applied for VDOT Smart Scale funding for a trail extension that included the pedestrian bridge, the project was awarded a score of 4.7. That ranked it squarely in the middle of a total of 40 Smart Scale applications from across the commonwealth, with the highest score being 23.31 and the lowest being 0.02.
Even if VDOT approves the funding, there's no guarantee the pedestrian bridge will be built. Council has only authorized Eisenach to apply for the revenue-sharing money, and will have to vote again at a later date whether to approve the revised Green Circle Trail route that includes the bridge.
Attending Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were President Kim Herbstritt, Vice President Richard Bell, Mayor David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Corey Sullivan, Les Veach, Kathy Tagnesi, Phillip Milstead and Emily Windle.
