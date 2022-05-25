In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, the city will follow the below schedule for the week of May 30:
City administrative offices – closed on Monday, May 30.
WinTran Routes – canceled on May 30
Recycling collection
Monday’s (May 30) recycling collection is moved to Wednesday, June 1
Yard waste collection on Wednesday, June 1 is canceled
Jim Barnett Park
Recreation Center – closed on May 30
Outdoor Pool – opens for the season on Saturday, May 28 and will be open from noon-6:30 pm on Memorial Day
Joint Judicial Center – closed on May 30
Metered parking in Old Town Winchester – always free on city-observed holidays including Memorial Day
Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center (1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road) – open, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
