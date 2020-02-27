WINCHESTER — It appears likely that city residents and businesses will be paying more for trash and recycling collections starting July 1.
The biggest question at the moment is how much more.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach made a presentation to City Council on Tuesday that included seven options for fiscal year 2021. Each option, including one that would not change any of the city’s current collection procedures, would require an increase to the current $5-a-month trash and recycling fee.
“I wish I could come to you tonight with a magic option that doesn’t cost as much,” Eisenach told council during its work session in Rouss City Hall. “Unfortunately, that doesn’t exist.”
Winchester’s curbside recycling program took a major hit last year when the firm that processed the city’s recyclables, Southern Scrap Inc. of Frederick County, stopped accepting glass, aluminum and plastic. Council agreed in July to spend $125,000 to have the city’s paper, cardboard, aluminum and plastics processed at facilities in Manassas and Williamsport, Maryland, for the remainder of fiscal year 2020, but decided against raising customer fees to cover the added expense. Glass recycling was suspended indefinitely.
Coupled with the higher recycling costs, Eisenach said he also wants funding to gradually replace the city’s fleet of refuse-collection vehicles with trucks that have automated arms that lift and empty curbside containers. Most vehicles in Winchester’s fleet have already exceeded their anticipated lifespans and replacing them with trucks that have automated arms would reduce the heavy lifting required of Winchester refuse workers and potentially lower the higher-than-average number of work-related injuries they sustain.
Even if no new trucks are purchased in FY21, Eisenach said monthly collection fees for city residents and businesses are expected to rise from $5 to $7.50 on July 1 due to an anticipated $250,000 in additional recycling and maintenance expenses.
At the other end of the scale, customer fees would increase by $19 a month if City Council selects what its members referred to as “the Cadillac option.” That scenario would cost the city an extra $1.9 million to begin the process of replacing the collection fleet with new trucks that have automated arms, buy another truck and add personnel for collecting recyclables, and provide all city customers with new roll-off containers for trash and recycling.
The majority of councilors suggested finding a middle ground that would start the conversion to new fleet vehicles with automated arms while continuing to recycle as many materials as possible.
Council members also expressed support for buying a glass-crushing device that would make it possible for the city to once again recycle glass products. They asked Eisenach to check with other nearby localities, including Frederick County, to see if shared use of the device would make it more affordable for local governments.
“The glass crusher for me is a no-brainer,” council Vice President Evan Clark said.
A middle-of-the-road refuse and recycling option, according to information provided by Eisenach, would cost the city an extra $300,000 to $1 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, and add anywhere from $3 to $10 to the city’s monthly collection fee.
City Council asked Eisenach to return with more detailed information to back up his request for additional funding at a future meeting.
Attending Tuesday’s council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Bill Wiley and Judy McKiernan. Councilor Corey Sullivan was absent.
