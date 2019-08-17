Perched here at the top of the Shenandoah Valley and pressed downward by three other states — none (save maybe the Panhandle counties of West Virginia) seem eager to assume the South’s historical yoke — Winchester may genuinely be accorded the title “First Southern city.”
Everything spells Southern here, starting with our location in Virginia, home of the Confederate capital, Richmond. But Winchester, which changed hands 72 times during the Civil War, was a split city even then. Many Unionists lived within its environs. Thus, can it be said that Winchester is a hybrid city, neither Southern nor Northern?
I posed this question quite a few years back in a column when one of our young reporters, a girl from Cleveland named Laura Arenschield, peered at the snow pouring outside our newsroom window and exclaimed (roughly paraphrased), “I came down South to get away from this snow. Now look at this.”
After Laura and I talked snow — it can pretty much fall anywhere in the United States except in the deepest of southern and western climes — we started discussing North and South. How do you know when you’re in one and not the other? The Mason-Dixon Line separating Maryland and Pennsylvania historically offered a dividing point; now it’s more a creature of history, as some would say the North has intruded deeper below the line, which makes Winchester’s spot along the North-South spectrum a bit dicey. So what is it, North or South? And how can you tell?
Well, some architecture might offer a clue, as might the way towns are laid out — for example, the long (but never deep) Valley towns snaking up the Valley Pike. But even such extended towns, thin and narrow (Edinburg, Mount Jackson, and New Market, for instance) nudge deeper into Virginia from the Northern states they first appeared.
So in order to avoid confusion, I devised a culinary guide to determine where you are, North or South? The guide only involves two foods — iced tea and barbecue. And, once upon a time, they were the barometers of regional food culture. (Now, I am not so sure, what with Cracker Barrel taking its home-style Southern cuisine eateries farther and farther North.)
Anyway, back to tea and barbecue. Used to be you could not get “sweet tea” at Mom-and-Pop establishments north of Richmond. Now that hasn’t been the case for years, although I do recall that when I first landed in Winchester in 1992, it was a hit-or-miss proposition. After living in Danville and Emporia and South Boston, I had become a tried-and-true “sweet tea” man.
Barbecue is a bit tougher of the two because there are more choices — Carolina-style, Memphis, Texas, Kansas City, and whatever some hash-slinger tosses on your plate and calls barbecue.
But, for our North-or-South purposes here, there’s but one kind that matters — pulled pork with a vinegar-based sauce.That is, Carolina barbecue. For the longest time, you could only procure true-blue Carolina barbecue in Southside (south of the James) and points beyond.
But, you know what? I can now get some of the best Carolina “que” right here in Winchester — where once you couldn’t — at Jordan Springs Market. And I mean good home-smoked and -pulled pork.
So, with this salutary development (for me), the lines of North and South are even more blurred. Good Carolina barbecue in Winchester? It’s akin to Aunt Pittypat, in “Gone With the Wind,” bewailing “Yankees, across the Chattahoochee?” — but with savory rather than such dire consequences.
