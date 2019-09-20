WINCHESTER — For 35 years, Wilkins Lake at Jim Barnett Park has given people a place to fish, spend time with family, go on dates, study or escape for some quiet time.
On Thursday evening, about 30 people gathered at the lake to celebrate its 35th anniversary and the Wilkins family who helped make it possible.
The event was hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“You can accumulate a lot of memories in 35 years — enough to overflow a 3.5-acre lake,” said WINC radio personality Barry Lee, who once did his morning show in a jon boat on the lake.
City Councilor Corey Sullivan explained to the crowd that the lake was the brainchild of the late James R. Wilkins Sr., a local businessman who wanted to create a lake to serve Winchester residents as early as the 1950s. Groundbreaking for the Wilkins Lake project began on Sept. 16, 1982, at a price tag of $189,000 on a piece of brush and swamp land. Wilkins and his son, James R. Wilkins Jr., gave a $30,000 contribution to the project.
The lake was designed by Gary Lofton, who now represents the Back Creek District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, and built by Perry Engineering. On April 7, 1984, the lake was dedicated.
In its first year, the lake was stocked with trout and hundreds of anglers lined the banks for the start of the 1984 fishing season. Sullivan recalled it being so crowded there was nowhere to stand.
Councilor Judy McKiernan said said she moved to the community in 1987 and that the Wilkins Lake was one of the areas that first caught her eye.
“Individuals of all ages enjoy the beauty and natural habitat surrounding the lake,” she said. “Visitors from around the globe are often found enjoying the serenity of this lake.
Prior to his death in 1996, Wilkins Sr. established a trust for the community — the James R. Wilkins Charitable Foundation — which donated $150,000 toward rehabilitating the lake.
In 1999 and 2000, the lake’s retaining wall was renovated to halt erosion. The $267,000 project began on Oct. 1, 1999, and was completed in the spring. A sidewalk was added to the areas around the lake, benches were refurbished and a picnic shelter was upgraded. That same year, a bridge was constructed for the lake’s sidewalk.
At the celebration, elected officials and local residents shared what the lake meant to them. Parks and Recreation Advisory Board President Bill Stewart said his father died in 1990, and talking with his father at the lake was one of the last things they did together. City Manager Eden Freeman said the lake is “one of the things that makes Winchester special” and that it is a place that allows city residents to feel like they are living in the country.
Wilkins Jr. said his father was “active in everything” and that he appreciated the community for remembering his dad. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Miller unveiled a plaque that gives the lake’s history and the contributions of the Wilkins family that helped make it possible.
“Thank you all so much for being here,” he said. “ … It means a lot to our family. It means a lot to our father.”
