WINCHESTER — After three years serving the Salvation Army of Winchester, Captains Kelly and Regina Durant are being promoted to majors on June 7 and transferred to Prince William County on June 21.
The Salvation Army, an international charitable organization, rotates its local leaders on a regular basis. The Durants joined the Winchester Salvation Army in the summer of 2017 after serving in the Miami Corps in Hialeah, Florida, for eight years. They succeeded Winchester Corps commanders Captains David and Raquel Lorenzo, who were transferred to the Prince George’s County Corps in Maryland.
On Monday, the Durants said they have enjoyed serving the Winchester community and that they have formed many close friendships here.
“One of the highs [of being in Winchester] was to discover the friendliness of the people and to see the support offered from, in particular elderly volunteers from the Kiwanis Clubs,” Kelly Durant said. “In general, the entire community has been very generous and responsive to those in need, so that has been wonderful for us to experience.”
The Winchester Salvation Army, which helps about 15,000 people annually, operates an emergency shelter with 48 beds at 300 Fort Collier Road in Frederick County, where breakfast, lunch and dinner are served daily to those in need. About 42,000 meals are served each year. The local corps also offers financial assistance to help people pay utility bills.
But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken a toll on the economy, even more people are turning to the local Salvation Army for support.
Kelly Durant said one of the more difficult moments during his time in Winchester occurred recently when he had to lay off several workers as a result of the financial impact of the coronavirus. In March, the group had to close its thrift store at 320 Weems Lane in Winchester to adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. The store’s closure led to a significant loss in revenue for the nonprofit group. Durant said on Monday that the store is expected to reopen sometime in June.
“We are experiencing financial difficulty to the point where we are doing all we can to continue to serve with just a bare minimum of expenses,” Durant said.
He explained that Salvation Army captains are typically rotated every three years, with experience and the needs of a particular area being factored into the decision- making process.
“We want to thank each person in Winchester who has been a friend to us, who has shown us love and appreciation,” Regina Durant said in a statement. “We will never forget you and we hope to see you again one day soon. Stay in touch with us and may God bless all.”
The Durants will be succeeded by Lieutenants Jared and Rachel Martin, who are coming from Culpeper with nine years of experience. The Martins will be welcomed to the Winchester Salvation Army on June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.