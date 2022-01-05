WINCHESTER — The local Salvation Army raised $69,216.80 during its recent Red Kettle Campaign.
Although the amount is down from the $78,823 raised the previous year, Winchester Salvation Army Capt. Jared Martin said he's pleased with the results.
“It was the best volunteer year we had on record,” Martin said, with about 300 volunteers participating. “The next best year was 2019, and we beat that. We had over 75 new volunteers. We are so glad about the community’s support. It’s made a big difference over how much we’ve been able to raise this year."
The campaign, which kicked off on Nov. 19 and continued through Dec. 24, involved bell ringers soliciting donations throughout the Winchester area. The money raised helps people in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County with food, utility bills and temporary housing.
Martin noted the bell ringers were almost entirely volunteers, which helped reduce campaign expenses by 80%. In previous years, a lack of volunteers resulted in the Salvation Army needing to hire numerous bell ringers.
Also during the holiday season, the local Salvation Army provided toys to about 750 children at Christmas as part of its Angel Tree Program and provided families with donated turkeys for a holiday meal.
“We were able to make a big difference in people’s lives,” Martin said.
Over the past year, the local Salvation Army has served 243 people at its 48-bed shelter at 300 Fort Collier Road.
For more information, call the Salvation Army’s office at 540-662-4777 or visit salvationarmypotomac.org/winchestervacorps.
