WINCHESTER — The local Salvation Army recently welcomed new captains.
John Blevins Jr. and his wife, Stephanie Blevins, hope to raise awareness about the services the nonprofit organization provides the community.
“Our homeless shelter is doing great work and helping many families with children and individuals transition into housing and off the streets,” John Blevins said. “Our shelter is doing fantastic case management and helping people turn their lives around.”
The Blevinses, who began their work at the local Salvation Army on Jan. 17, have been Salvation Army officers for 13 years. They previously served in Waynesboro, Portsmouth, Harrisonburg, and Goldsboro, North Carolina. In Winchester, they succeeded Capt. Jared Martin, who left to join Bible League International, a nonprofit group. He now lives in Roanoke.
Located at 300 Fort Collier Road, the local Salvation Army operates a 48-bed emergency shelter, where breakfast, lunch and dinner are served daily to those in need. The nonprofit also offers financial assistance to help pay utility bills.
Blevins, 38, said he was “born into the Salvation Army,” as his parents were Salvation Army officers. He was born in Baltimore, spent most of his childhood in West Virginia and his late teenage years in Virginia. His wife became involved with the Salvation Army when she was 8 years old. The couple met at a Salvation Army summer camp and have been married for 15 years. They have a 12-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.
He said his desire to help people struggling through “their darkest times” has kept him with the Salvation Army, which is a Protestant Christian church and international charitable organization.
“What draws me to the work of the Salvation Army is the ability to be able to help someone in a time of great crisis, at a time of trouble, whether it be mentally, spiritually, physically,” Blevins said. “... I think we get to show the light of Christ. And it’s just a really important mission, especially right now with just kind of the state of the world. There’s a lot of solitude, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the world, there’s a lot of loneliness.”
In January, he and his family moved to the Winchester area shortly after one of the busiest times of the year for the Salvation Army — the Christmas season and the annual Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser.
Since arriving, the Blevinses have been getting accustomed to the community and assessing its needs. While Salvation Army chapters usually have similar programs, there are variations.
“And so we really, the last two months, have just been trying to come up to speed with the community, what the community needs out of the Salvation Army, what the Salvation Army needs out of the community,” he said. “And so there’s a pretty steep learning curve any time you are reassigned, and so that’s what we’ve been doing the last two months — just kind of figuring it out.”
Their main goal this year is to raise awareness about what the Salvation Army does, “so people who maybe want to help can know that there is a need for help,” he said. “And maybe we can match their interest in their resources to the work that we’re doing.”
While the organization’s “largest expression of service” is its shelter, Blevins said he also wants to emphasize getting people into permanent housing as quickly as possible and helping them become self-sufficient.
“So one of my first goals and one of the biggest needs I see is just awareness of that program,” he said. “There doesn’t seem to be an awful lot of awareness in the community that we do have this shelter, that we are doing some good work through getting families, children, rehoused and helping their parents with the different types of services that they need. I think that’s kind of special, and we just really need a lot of awareness that we’re doing that because to operate a shelter like this takes a lot of resources, it takes a lot of money, and it takes a lot of support from the community.”
For more information, call the Winchester Salvation Army’s office at 540-662-4777 or visit salvationarmypotomac.org/winchestervacorps.
