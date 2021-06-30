WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board in a 5-0 vote Monday night approved an $89,815,648 budget for fiscal year 2022.
The spending plan includes a 5% pay raise for school division employees. Increasing pay has been a division priority.
The budget, which has an operating fund of $61,495,595, is $3,314,788 less than the current budget of $93,130,436.
Two board members, Elyus Wallace and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, were not present for the vote.
City Council appropriated $31,099,840 for the budget, which is $695,992 more than it allocated in FY21, but about $600,000 less than the division requested.
The budget also includes $29,853,355 in state funding, which is $1,797,380 more than the division received this year, and $9,405,649 in federal funding, which is an increase of $4,064,392.
While the additional funds will help cover the 5% pay raise, the shortfall in city funding resulted in budget revisions and cuts.
The following items were cut from the FY22 budget:
- $211,037 for conference travel and related travel
- $120,000 for academic after-school programs
- $94,876 for one special education diagnostician
- $40,000 for field trips
- $34,653 from an adjustment in costs related to the Northwestern Regional Educational Programs
The FY22 budget generally breaks down as follows:
- School Operating Fund - $61,495,595
- Federal Grant Fund - $9,405,649
- Food Services Fund - $2,522,716
- Textbook Fund - $400,000
- Fund Raising Fund - $620,000
- Capital Improvements Fund - $3,000,000
- School Construction - $6,384,000
- Insurance Fund - $5,883,438
- Scholarship Funds - $104,250
In FY21, WPS had to make $1.8 million in budget cuts when the COVID-19 pandemic first began to take a toll on the local economy. Those cuts included a 3% raise for staff.
Glad to see our teachers getting a much-needed raise!
