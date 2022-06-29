WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to reduce its fisal year 2023 general operating fund by $1,196,918, from the previously approved amount of $66,144,483 to $64,947,565.
The change was made because the division is receiving less money than requested from Winchester City Council and the state government. The FY23 School Board approved budget included a $33,011,919 appropriation from the city. However, City Council voted to only appropriate $32,099,840 — $912,079 less than what the division had hoped for. State funding in the budget was $32,590,164 but the final approved state funding is $32,305,325, or $284,839 less.
The amendment decreases the amount budgeted to the instruction category by $864,975, the administration, attendance and health category by $78,668, transportation by $81,614, operations by $29,101 and technology by $142,560.
As a result, there will not be a 7% salary increase for all staff as had been originally planned. Instead, staff will receive a 5% pay raise and all full-time staff will receive a $1,000 bonus. The $1,000 bonus for full-time staff is equivalent to a 2.85% increase for anyone making $35,000, a 2% increase for anyone making $50,000 and a 1.3% increase for anyone making $75,000.
Furthermore, the board originally had additional targeted salary increases for positions that are difficult to fill. Several of those were decreased in the amended budget. For example, bus drivers will get a 10% pay increase instead of the originally planned 15% increase. Meanwhile, school nurses, psychologists and teaching assistants will get a 7% increase instead of the initially planned 10% increase.
The new budget increases the starting salary for teachers from $45,500 to $47,000 — a 3.3% increase.
In other business, the board unanimously approved increasing the tuition fee for nonresident students from $7,567 to $8,127 and increasing the tuition fee for f-1 foreign students from $17,050 to $17,063.
The board also agreed to spend $195,068 for audio and visual equipment at the new Central Administrative Office, which will be located in the historic Douglas School on North Kent Street that's currently undergoing renovations.
The new facility will house a centralized board meeting room in the historic wing of the building. Winchester Public Schools Director of Operations Ed Smith explained that the board room and associated conference rooms will require audio and visual equipment installation for the streaming and recording of public board meetings. It will also be set up to host training sessions and other presentations.
The division reached out to several vendors regarding this project and only received one complete quote — the $195,068.41 from Lee Hartman and Sons. The total cost covers the ordering, installation and training on the equipment.
Smith also gave a construction update on the Douglas School renovation. He said despite supply chain issues, the division is still on track to have construction wrapped up around the end of October, furniture delivered in November and move-in in December.
“Things are moving along,” he said.
